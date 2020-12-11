The top 9 streaming TV shows this week, from 'The Umbrella Academy' to 'The Mandalorian'

Netflix Elliot Page as Vanya in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season two.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” returned to the list this week.

The biggest TV series streaming in the US is still Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.” The “Star Wars” series continued its dominance this week after bringing back a beloved franchise character in its latest episode.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” returned to the list this week after star Elliot Page came out as transgender earlier this month.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 34.3

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “”The Umbrella Academy” is left as a show that robs itself of any meaningful past or future.” – Indiewire (season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 35.4

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “And although ‘The Witcher’ is more fantasy balderdash, it’s also somewhat addictive fantasy balderdash. Bring on the blood-spilling, the orgies, the haunted forests and wizards: It seems we can’t get enough.” – Detroit News (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

7. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access

Times more in demand than average show: 37.0

Description:“After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 93%

What critics said: “I’ll fully admit that, as a fan of the first season of Discovery, I miss the pedal-to-the-metal, go for broke nature of those episodes. But that said, that sort of breakneck pace might feel exhausting to watch in the current moment.” – Decider (season 3)

Season 3 premiered October 15 on CBS All Access. See more insights for “Star Trek: Discovery.”

6. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 39.2

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans is not going to blow anyone away but it will still appeal to established fans and has some nice moments for fans of DC Comics history.” – JoBlo’s Movie Network (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

5. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Times more in demand than average show: 42.2

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The series has a brazen dedication to its influences; it is curated with wide-eyed delight, which matches the young central characters, who despite two go-arounds with a beast from another dimension still sally forth every day with cheerful abandon.” – The Age(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

4. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 57.4

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “This first episode of an arc offers little more than some pulpy action, a slickly staged action sequence, and an enticing cliffhanger. ‘The Bad Batch’ is not a spectacular comeback, all things considered, but it’s good to be back in the world.” – Slashfilm(season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

3. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 57.7

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: “Honest and unhampered by affectation, Colman, the most humble of stars, shows us how little Elizabeth knows and how much she needs to know in her changing world.” – New Yorker (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Crown.”

2. “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

Hulu

Times more in demand than average show: 60.1

Description:“They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favourite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 78%

What critics said: “Animaniacs 2.0 feels bogged down by its overwhelming need to speak to our Trumpian era, and Yakko, Wakko, and Dot now face the familiar conundrum of how to parody a culture that has become a parody of itself after.” –NPR (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Hulu on November 20. See more insights for “Animaniacs.”

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 131.4

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 93%

What critics said: “An action-packed game changer that is mighty rewarding for patient fans.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

