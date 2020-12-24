The top 9 streaming TV shows this week, from 'The Expanse' to 'The Mandalorian'

Amazon Prime Video ‘The Expanse’ season five

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Prime Video’s “The Expanse” gained in audience demand this week after its fifth season debuted.

Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi epic “The Expanse” debuted its fifth season last week and the series has surged in audience demand since.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

“The Mandalorian” grew in demand after its season two finale last week, extending its lead over the other TV shows.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 35.9

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Superheroes, mysteries and brawls, Titans has it all.” – Cinemablend(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 38.7

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The Witcher, for all its convoluted inanity, manages to buck expectations of female characters in a TV fantasy series simply by writing them the way men in the genre normally are.” – Daily Beast (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2019. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

7. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show: 41.2

Description:“In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “If you can look past some wooden dialogue and stiff acting, however, the new season might be the show’s best as an adventure-drama delivery system – the creators have only gotten better at pacing and packaging a taut conspiracy thriller.” – New York Times(Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Prime Video on December 16. See more insights “The Expanse.”

6. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 41.6

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: “The dissonance between spoiled Royals and the modern world has turned darker, and the nobility seems a lot less noble. But it’s still a fascinating mess for us mere mortals to watch.” – Detroit News (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Crown.”

5. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 43.0

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “I settled into the sofa for what I hoped would be a pleasant viewing experience and was rewarded with something completely unexpected: A thrilling exploration of the contours of two men’s midlife crises.” –Jezebel (season 2)

Season 3 premieres in January 2021 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

4. “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

Hulu

Times more in demand than average show: 44.2

Description:“They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favourite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 78%

What critics said: “While it stumbles at times and doesn’t quite capture the magic of the original, there is enough wit to remind fans of the heyday of Saturday morning cartoons.” – Consequence of Sound (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Hulu on November 20. See more insights for “Animaniacs.”

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 49.1

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even the most distinctive moments feel disconnected from the rest, especially a segment in the final episode that feels as if its sole purpose is to be extracted and recirculated as a meme.” – Slate(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

2. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show:49.5

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “It’s good to be back in the world.” – Slashfilm (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 141.5

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 96%

What critics said: “All told, the second season represents both a commercial and creative accomplishment, and executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni can take a well-deserved bow.” – CNN (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

