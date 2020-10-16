The top 9 shows this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more

Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios ‘The Boys’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Prime Video’s “The Boys” surged to the top this week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero series “The Boys” surged ahead of blockbusters shows like “Stranger Things” and “The Mandalorian” to be this week’s most in-demand original streaming series in the US.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

With the second season of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” two weeks away, the series will likely gain momentum.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 29.8

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “All the major names that returned to the Star Wars movies over the past half-decade were certainly exciting, and hearing animation stalwart Dee Bradley Baker’s voice in new episodes of The Clone Wars is in many ways equally thrilling.” – Syfy Wire (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.9

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “Henry Cavill reinvents himself as Geralt, while Anya Chalotra steals the show from start to finish in The Witcher, an epic fantasy series that will definitely fill the void in your life left by Game of Thrones.” –ComicBookMovie.com (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

7. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 33.1

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 81%

What critics said: “Lucifer will always be the show that gave us an archangel chasing a chicken while the Devil laughs in the background and Season 5 is going all-in on the parts of the show that make it such an addictive watch.” –TV Guide (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

6. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 34.6

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “Employing dry Wes Anderson-style humour and end-of-the-world exploits worthy of Heroes, the second season of The Umbrella Academy is just as – if not more – wacky than the first.” – Independent (season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe ‘Titans’

Times more in demand than average show: 34.9

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans is not going to blow anyone away but it will still appeal to established fans and has some nice moments for fans of DC Comics history.” – JoBlo’s Movie Network(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

4. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 46.0

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “The universe-building of Episode One gives way to a self-contained thieving Jawa story and the whole thing looks and feels so damned cool, it will suck you into the world all over again.” – The Sun (Season 1)

Season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

3. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

YouTube

Times more in demand than average show: 51.0

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Having stripped off most of the set-up shackles of the first season, things get lean, mean, and more focused in the 10-episode second season.” – Deadline (season 2)

Season 3 premieres on January 8 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 55.5

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

1. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Studios

Times more in demand than average show: 71.8

Description: “In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 97%

What critics said: “Kripke and his writers have produced a show that’s genuinely subversive in the way it critiques the superhero genre’s big clichés.” – Polygon (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on September 4 on Prime Video. See more insights for “The Boys.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.