The top streaming TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and others of the week

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” and “Lucifer” are among the top shows this week.

Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” continues to dominate with audiences, as it has far surpassed “Stranger Things” as the most in-demand streaming series in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Netflix’s “Lucifer” is also inching up the list as it returns this week for its fifth season.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Dark” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 27.0

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “One of the most mind-melting shows on television, and possibly the most unique Netflix original, Dark finishes its run with peak writing, shocking conclusions, and a bittersweet sense of finality.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27. See more insights for “Dark.”

8. “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)

DC Universe/HBO Max

Times more in demand than the average show: 27.0

Description: “Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena. After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol, part support group, part superhero team, is a band of super-powered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 96%

What critics said: “A simpler reason to enjoy Doom Patrol is that it fully throws itself into the absurdity unique to comics at their best.” – The Verge(season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25. See more insights for “Doom Patrol.”

7. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.1

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “Henry Cavill reinvents himself as Geralt, while Anya Chalotra steals the show from start to finish in The Witcher, an epic fantasy series that will definitely fill the void in your life left by Game of Thrones.” –ComicBookMovie.com (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

6. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 31.1

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 83%

What critics said: “Lucifer will always be the show that gave us an archangel chasing a chicken while the Devil laughs in the background and Season 5 is going all-in on the parts of the show that make it such an addictive watch.” –TV Guide (Season 5)

Season 5 premieres on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

5. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 35.6

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The last three episodes are absolutely perfect, and show who were the true stars of this show.” – Seventh Art Studio (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 37.3

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Re-shuffles an already pretty good show, and resets it with a promising new beginning.” – Den of Geek(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 42.8

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “The series gives both diehard fans of Star Wars and casual viewers alike some escapist nostalgia, reminiscent of classic sci-fi and fantasy from the ’80s and ’90s that use puppetry and other practical effects.” – Mediaversity Reviews (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 58.5

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even the most distinctive moments feel disconnected from the rest, especially a segment in the final episode that feels as if its sole purpose is to be extracted and recirculated as a meme.” – Slate (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 112.9

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Once again the series’ wry sense of humour shines through, striking a fine balance with the spectacle and the emotional oomph. Great stuff.” – Sydney Morning Herald (season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

