The top streaming TV shows on services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus this week

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Fans are anticipating the return of Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy.”

Netflix recently dropped a trailer for season two of its hit comic-book series “The Umbrella Academy” and fans can’t wait for the show to return.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

DC Universe and HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol,” another comic-book series, surged up the list.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 33.8

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 66%

What critics said: “It relies so much on the gameplay of it and what people love about the game, it’s like they forgot how to make a TV show.” – BBC.com (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

8. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 36.6

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans: Season 2 has been a giant mess of a superhero series. An entertaining and sometimes engrossing mess, but still a mess.” – IGN (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

7. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 40.6

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “I complained last season that there weren’t enough female characters in the show… and there still aren’t. But we do get some great additions in the forms of Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl and Catwoman.” – Forbes (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

6. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 40.8

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 75%

What critics said: “It has flaws and excesses, but the series nonetheless lands in the sweet spot between comedy and drama, and between a plot-and-action-driven narrative and character exploration.” – Boston Globe (season 1)

Season 2 premieres July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

5. “Dark” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 40.9

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 95%

What critics said: “This monster of a show did not end how I expected it to, but I can’t imagine wanting it to end any other way.” – Film School Rejects(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27. See more insights for “Dark.”

4. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 41.9

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “Every prequel should however, in the end, make the larger story better, and while Lucas’ actual prequel trilogy struggled to do that, The Clone Wars pulled it off.” – The Week (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

3. “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max/DC Universe)

DC Universe/HBO Max

Times more in demand than the average show: 43.6

Description: “Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena. After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol, part support group, part superhero team, is a band of super-powered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 96%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol, perhaps the superhero show farthest from the idea that real problems can be solved by a powerful punch, takes the scenic route to personal health.” – Paste (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25. See more insights for “Doom Patrol.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 47.9

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “Even those suffering Star Wars fatigue will delight in this knockout series following the adventures of hard-bitten bounty hunter Din Djarin.” – 3AW (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 64.1

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Season three of Stranger Things has stayed true to its sci-fi origins in the best way that it could – banking on its viewers’ empathy with experiences of young love, friendship, and loss.” – New Statesmen(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

