The top 9 shows on streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max this week

Netflix ‘Dark’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Netflix’s “Dark” and DC Universe’s “Harley Quinn.”

Netflix’s hit sci-fi series “Dark” recently returned with its third and final season and it has shot up through the audience demand ranking this week.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

DC Universe’s adult animated “Harley Quinn” also saw an impressive rise up the list this week.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 34.1

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “Although ‘The Witcher’ is more fantasy balderdash, it’s also somewhat addictive fantasy balderdash. Bring on the blood-spilling, the orgies, the haunted forests and wizards: It seems we can’t get enough.” – Detroit News (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

8. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 37.6

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “In the endgame, the show is better than ever.” – Memphis Flyer (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 39.8

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Superheroes, mysteries and brawls, Titans has it all.” – Cinemablend(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

6. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe/HBO Max)

DC Universe/HBO Max

Times more in demand than the average show: 40.0

Description: “Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena. After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol, part support group, part superhero team, is a band of super-powered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 95%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol leans into the drama while still acknowledging that it exists in a quite bizarre and off-kilter comic book world.” – Vulture (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25. See more insights for “Doom Patrol.”

5. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 44.4

Description: “High school student Clay Jensen lands in the centre of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s tragic suicide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 18%

What critics said: “13 Reasons Why was frustrating and difficult, but it’s over, and there will be no looking back.” – Mashable(Season 4)

Season 4 premiered June 5 on Netflix. See more insights for “13 Reasons Why.”

4. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 45.9

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “A show which cheerfully raids its own iconography while adding successfully to the whole.” – Screen Daily(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

3. “Dark” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 49.8

Description:“A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “‘Dark’ has maintained that highwire act for three of the most thrilling sci-fi TV seasons ever made. To see it make it across the chasm with its ambitions and technique intact is certainly something worth remembering.” –Indiewire (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27. See more insights for “Dark.”

2. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 50.0

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “Although this reviewer would love to see another season of Harley Quinn, this would be an ending that I am thoroughly satisfied with.” – Den of Geek (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 66.4

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

