The top 9 streaming shows this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’ season two.

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” topped this week’s list ahead of the premiere of season two on Friday.

Disney Plus’ hit “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” is the most in-demand streaming series in the US again ahead of the premiere of season two on Friday.

When the first season launched last year, it dominated the demand charts, dethroning “Stranger Things” after its five-month reign.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 28.2

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “Every prequel should however, in the end, make the larger story better, and while Lucas’ actual prequel trilogy struggled to do that, The Clone Wars pulled it off.” – The Week(season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

8. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.6

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 81%

What critics said: “This season, really, is a love letter to the fans who kept the show alive and threw down over the possibility of it ending too soon. The Devil is back, baby, and he’s gonna use that mojo on you.” – Uproxx (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

7. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 32.8

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “The Umbrella Academy is what you get when you mix Wes Anderson with Matthew Vaughn, stuff them full of Red Bull and Adderall, and give them a Spotify Premium subscription. Yes, that’s a compliment.” – Observer (season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

6. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access

Times more in demand than average show: 36.3

Description:“After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 93%

What critics said: “It’s finally able to grow, unfettered by entrenched canon or unnecessary blockbuster aspirations (or unnecessary white guys – did y’all even see one this week?), into a series that will succeed or fail as a Star Trek show on its own merits.” – Vulture (season 3)

Season 3 premiered October 15 on CBS All Access. See more insights for “Star Trek: Discovery.”

5. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 37.0

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – What Culture(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

4. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Times more in demand than average show: 40.3

Description: “In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 97%

What critics said: “The second season, much like life in these United States, is structured around a leadership vacuum, and it’s an enormous improvement.” – Slate (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on September 4 on Prime Video. See more insights for “The Boys.”

3. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 42.0

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Season 2 of the YouTube series is, if anything, better than the first – a teen soap, largely, which also packs a wryly nostalgic kick.” – CNN (season 2)

Season 3 premieres on January 8 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 60.5

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Season three of Stranger Things has stayed true to its sci-fi origins in the best way that it could – banking on its viewers’ empathy with experiences of young love, friendship, and loss.” – New Statesmen(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 65.1

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “It is a relief and a joy to see that The Mandalorian knows what it is here to do; it knows who it is fighting for.” – Vanity Fair (Season 1)

Season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

