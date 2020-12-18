The top 9 streaming TV shows this week, from 'The Mandalorian' to 'Cobra Kai'

Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” gained in audience demand this week ahead of the premiere of its third season in January.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” surged in audience demand this week as fans anticipate the debut of its third season in January.

But no show comes even close to the demand for Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which concludes its second season on Friday. The show is even giving a boost to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 35.1

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “I wouldn’t say it’s the Game of Thrones killer Netflix were wishing for, but The Witcher is still worth a watch.” – New Zealand Herald (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

8. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access

Times more in demand than average show: 35.6

Description:“After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 93%

What critics said: “The new season of Star Trek: Discovery is significantly bolder.” – SXF Magazine (season 3)

Season 3 premiered October 15 on CBS All Access. See more insights for “Star Trek: Discovery.”

7. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 37.6

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “This series might not appeal to longterm fans of the Superman mythos, especially those who really believe in the innocence of Krypto. But for those who don’t mind their Krypto getting a little blood in his mouth, Titans will be a surprising change.” – ComicBook (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

6. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 45.2

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: “Corrin is startlingly good at capturing the princess’ charismatic shimmer. Her Diana is silly and eager for attention … Yet this winsome young woman also exudes warmth, decency and fun.” – NPR (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Crown.”

5. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 46.0

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Despite the nerdy fun of ‘Stranger Things,’ its over-all pluckiness, the show reveals how the kids-save-the-day model represents a romantic but ultimately uneven idealism that has echoes in our current political moment.” – New Yorker(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

4. “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

Hulu

Times more in demand than average show: 48.8

Description:“They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favourite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 78%

What critics said: “Animaniacs doesn’t reinvent the formula of the old episodes, nor does it follow them verbatim. Instead, this is an update that feels as if the show had just taken a scheduled 22-years-long break and are now picking up where they left.” – Observer(season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Hulu on November 20. See more insights for “Animaniacs.”

3. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 48.9

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “The series remains entertaining despite its flaws, and fortunately it has a hero that negotiates this disconnect between retro mindset and contemporary consciousness.” – Indiewire (season 2)

Season 3 premieres in January 2021 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

2. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show:49.3

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “While I’m not particularly sold on the Bad Batch being ‘truly’ bad, or even all that complicated, they do provide an off-kilter dynamic that may lead to some interesting developments down the line.” – AV Club (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 119.5

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 92%

What critics said: “‘The Believer’ is a touching and explosive episode that functions as a mostly satisfying setup for the Season 2 finale.” – The Ringer (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.