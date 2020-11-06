The top streaming TV shows on Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, and others this week

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” stayed atop the competition this week after season two premiered.

“The Mandalorian” season two premiered last week, giving the show a bigger lead in audience demand against its competition, which includes hits like Prime Video’s “The Boys” and Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.”

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.5

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 81%

What critics said: “As fun as the show continues to be, it’s marred by character arcs that refuse to go anywhere. None of its flashy musical numbers or talented cast members can save those damnable filler scenes from feeling like a chore.” –CBR(Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on August 21. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

8. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.8

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “The Umbrella Academy does have some senses of style and humour, which help distract from the yawning chasm of nonsense lurking in its core. But nearly every aspect of the show would be stronger if any of its logical boundaries had any weight at all.” – Vulture (season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 31 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Umbrella Academy.”

7. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Times more in demand than average show: 31.9

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The animation is better than ever, the spirit of the series-a more character-based version of the stories told between “Attack Of The Clones” and “Revenge Of The Sith” are as compelling as ever.” – The Playlist(season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

6. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Michael Gibson/CBS

Times more in demand than average show: 32.7

Description:“After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 93%

What critics said: “The expansive visuals of the first episode begin to retreat into more familiar territory, but the emotions end up riding even higher, especially by the end of Episode 4.” – Indiewire(season 3)

Season 3 premiered October 15 on CBS All Access. See more insights for “Star Trek: Discovery.”

5. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 34.9

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “With a bit of time, Titans might end up getting steady on its feet again and returning to being one of the better live-action cape shows, but for the time being, it’s definitely showed itself to be a bit more than rusty.” – io9.com(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

4. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Times more in demand than average show: 38.2

Description: “In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 97%

What critics said: “The Boys Season 2 continues its excellent form of balancing its comedy, over-the-top violence, and character development into a cohesive force of awesomeness.” – IGN (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on September 4 on Prime Video. See more insights for “The Boys.”

3. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 40.4

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Cobra Kai remains the best kind of sequel in that we’re able to return to a world we already loved and yet find new reasons for why we’d want to stay there. If the series can keep that up, there will never be defeat in this dojo.” – Consequence of Sound (season 2)

Season 3 premieres on January 8 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 60.3

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “With risk comes reward, and in the end, the show feels all the more fresh because of it.” –Film School Rejects(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 91.4

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “The tension between The Mandalorian’s desire to be a Western and the burden of its Star Wars pedigree is one of the most interesting things about it – specifically the way it refuses to cater to its family’s tropes.” – The Verge (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

