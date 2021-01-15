The top 9 streaming shows this week, from 'Cobra Kai' to 'The Mandalorian'

Netflix Cobra Kai’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” surpassed “The Mandalorian” in audience demand this week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” dethroned Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” as the most popular original streaming series in the US this week after debuting its third season on January 1.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Times more in demand than average show: 31.4

Description: “In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “The emotional stakes are high in The Expanse season 5, and although the action takes a few episodes to really kick in, once things shift into high gear, it’s full speed ahead.” – Den of Geek (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Prime Video on December 16. See more insights “The Expanse.”

8. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘The Crown’ season four

Times more in demand than average show: 34.3

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 97%

What critics said: “The Crown’s fourth outing is the show back at its best. You may well come to it for the visual feast of Diana and Thatcher, but you’ll leave with lots of food for thought – the mark of great telly.” – Digital Spy (season 4)

Season four premiered on November 15 on Netflix. See more insights for “The Crown.”

7. “Animaniacs” (Hulu)

Hulu

Times more in demand than average show: 37.3

Description:“They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favourite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 78%

What critics said: “In the world of Animaniacs the best jokes often come in the deep cuts, like one about, of all things, the Oldboy remake.” – RogerEbert.com(season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Hulu on November 20. See more insights for “Animaniacs.”

6. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access

Times more in demand than average show: 37.5

Description:“After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “I’ll fully admit that, as a fan of the first season of Discovery, I miss the pedal-to-the-metal, go for broke nature of those episodes. But that said, that sort of breakneck pace might feel exhausting to watch in the current moment.” – Decider (season 3)

Season 3 premiered October 15 on CBS All Access. See more insights for “Star Trek: Discovery.”

5. “Titans” (HBO Max)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 37.9

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Superheroes, mysteries and brawls, Titans has it all.” – CinemaBlend (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe in September, 2019. See more insights for “Titans.“

4. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 40.7

Description:“From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The standout aspect here is the much-improved animation, especially in the action department.” – Collider (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 51.8

Description:“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Season 3 balances good-natured laughs with charming nostalgia through likable characters doing battle against looming horrors. Yet it feels like it’s propping up its past to justify its present.” –Observer (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 86.3

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Where Season 1 sometimes struggled to maintain a coherent arc, though, Season 2 has a higher-stakes narrative thrust that builds momentum more effectively.” – Sight and Sound (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on October 30. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 127.8

Description:“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “Even with all the teen soap opera shenanigans, this is so clearly Johnny’s story – without Zabka’s nuanced take, Cobra Kai wouldn’t work.” – Paste Magazine (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 1 on Netflix. See more insights for “Cobra Kai.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.