The top streaming TV shows last month: HBO Max’s ‘Titans’ is a hit and Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ still has momentum

9. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney+)

: 26.8

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The animation is better than ever, the spirit of the series-a more character-based version of the stories told between ‘Attack Of The Clones’ and ‘Revenge Of The Sith’ are as compelling as ever.” — The Playlist (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21, 2020 on Disney+. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”