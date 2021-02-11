How Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more compare in the amount of 'exclusives' and 'originals' they offer

Liam Daniel/Netflix ‘Bridgerton’

“Exclusive” and “original” content will be essential for companies competing in the streaming space.

Netflix leads the way with 39% of its US catalogue being original TV shows, according to Reelgood.

Disney Plus has the biggest share of exclusive content, followed closely by Netflix.

The coronavirus pandemic has left the movie-theatre industry reeling and accelerated legacy media’s shift to streaming, from Disney Plus to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, while Netflix continues to ramp up its output of originals.

With so many companies trying to make their mark on the streaming space, “exclusive” and “original” content will be essential in attracting subscribers.

The streaming search engine Reelgood provided Insider with data from its 2021 VOD catalogue insights report on how the major streamers stack up against each other in exclusives and originals in the US.

Netflix led the way with 39% of its US content catalogue being originals as of January 15, up from 25% at the same point last year. Netflix has aggressively increased its slate of originals in the last few years. In 2019, it released 371 new movies and TV shows, according to Variety. This year it intends to release at least one new original movie every week, the company said in its earnings report last month.

The chart below breaks down the percentage of original TV shows for each streamer from last January to this January.

Netflix was followed closely by HBO Max with 37% (that includes HBO originals). Max launched in May 2020, so Reelgood compared Max’s share of originals to its predecessor, HBO Now. Now’s share of originals was 78%, but Max has far more licensed content.

Below is how many original TV shows were on each service as of last month (compared to how many there were in January 2020). Reelgood rounded off to the nearest 10.

Netflix: 790 (up from 520)

HBO Max (includes HBO originals): 190 (up from HBO Now’s 150)

Prime Video: 120 (up from 80)

Hulu: 70 (up from 50)

Disney Plus: 40 (up from 10)

While Disney Plus lagged far behind Netflix in originals, it beat Netflix in exclusive content by a slight margin. 89% of Disney Plus’ library is exclusive to the service compared to Netflix’s 83%, which includes original and licensed content that aren’t available on another streaming service.

Disney Plus’ output of high-profile originals will grow in the next few years, though, as it has more than 10 “Star Wars” and 10 Marvel shows in the works. Reelgood counted Disney Plus originals as shows developed explicitly for or distributed exclusively by the service, so Disney’s back catalogue doesn’t count as original content.

Hulu and Prime Video were the weak links in terms of the share of originals and exclusives. Prime Video has the most movies and TV shows of any of the services measured, though, including licensed content.

The chart below breaks down each streamer’s share of exclusive content as of January 15.

