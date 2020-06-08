What Trump insiders are saying, Silicon Valley's split, and how to invest

Hello everyone!

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John’s Church across from the White House after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC

Breaking news:

UK drugs giant AstraZeneca wants its US rival Gilead to consider a merger, according to Bloomberg. Gilead has a long history of developing and marketing treatments for viral diseases like HIV, hepatitis C, and now the novel coronavirus. Check out our healthcare page here for more on this story in the coming days.

It was another week of pain and reckoning for the US. Protests that first broke out in Minneapolis after a black man, George Floyd, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest, took hold across the nation. On Saturday, thousands took to the streets in Philadelphia in a historic protest.

Read on for more on how the White House, Silicon Valley, and stock markets are reacting:

What Trump insiders are saying

At the start of the week, Trump insiders were viewing the nationwide protests against police brutality as a political opportunity that could change the 2020 election map. Things soon changed after the president’s controversial walk from the White House to St. John’s Church on Monday night.

On Wednesday, Tom LoBianco and Darren Samuelsohn had an inside look at a tumultous few days for the White House and President Trump. From their story:

It’s been a whirlwind 72 hours, even by Trump standards. The president has ping-ponged between a focus on his piousness, attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden’s lengthy record with African Americans, and a promise that he is the “law and order president,” which is akin to Richard Nixon’s rhetoric during his successful 1968 bid for the White House.

As the president hemorrhages support – his current and former Defence secretaries joined the list on Wednesday – people close to the 2020 campaign say they are frustrated at the lack of a clear strategy.

On Thursday, Tom followed up with a look at Vice President Pence’s presence, or lack thereof, through the week. As Tom reported, Trump’s No. 2 avoided the walk from the White House to St. John’s Church and was generally considered to be keeping his head down through the first half of the week. You can read that story here:



Vice President Pence has dropped off the national radar amid police-brutality protests. Trump insiders say there’s a reason for that.



Just this morning, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll showed that 80% of respondents feel that the country “is spiraling out of control.” Check back at Insider.com for regular updates from our politics teams in Washington, DC, and New York. And sign up here to get Insider Today, written by Henry Blodget and David Plotz, direct to your inbox.

Reuters/Erin Scott Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019.

Silicon Valley’s split

A split has emerged between Facebook and Twitter, Snap, and now LinkedIn in how those platforms handle President Trump’s rhetoric. Here’s the tech story of the week in 10 headlines:

It’s not just big tech that’s facing a reckoning right now either. Here are some recent headlines from our VC team:

Courtesy of Thomas LCourtesy of Jeffrey Kleintop; Courtesy of Jeffrey Kleintop; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

How to invest right now

The stock market finished the week soaring more than 800 points after the jobs report surprised many by showing falling unemployment in May. But:

If you’re struggling to make sense of why the stock market’s soaring even as protests dominate the streets, join us on Thursday, June 11 at 12 p.m. ET and hear from three investment strategists who will share their advice on how to navigate the unpredictable market landscape.

Akin Oyedele will speak with Lori Calvasina, head of US Equity Strategy for RBC Capital Markets; Thomas Lee, managing partner and head of research for Fundstrat Global Advisors, LLC; and Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist for Charles Schwab.

In related news:

Below are headlines on some of the stories you might have missed from the past week. Stay safe, everyone.

— Matt

SARS created the perfect storm that changed how China shopped forever. Experts say the coronavirus could do the same for the US.

POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 8 PayPal execs shaping the payment giant’s future as its stock rockets to record highs and e-commerce surges

Bankrupt Neiman Marcus’s $US80 million flagship store in the glitzy Hudson Yards mega-mall is now being marketed as office space. It’s another black eye for the city’s retail market.

Inside Jeff Bezos’ delivery drone dreams: With fake team names, changing leaders and delays, Amazon Prime Air is fighting to finally take off

Industry insiders think $US927 million Domo is the next big cloud acquisition – but sources say CEO Josh James has rebuffed encouragement to sell and wants to prove he’s ‘not just a founder, but a CEO’

10 Quibi insiders describe working on shows for the video startup, which raised $US1.8 billion and has become a media punching bag after a sluggish launch

THE FUTURE OF FITNESS: An inside look at the winners and losers as the industry faces upheaval

Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX’s Starlink internet project is not satellites, but rather ‘UFO on a stick’ devices users will need to get online

