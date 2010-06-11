Top Stories From The Washington Post, June 12, 2010

Washington Post Top Business and Political News:

BUSINESS

-OPINION by Steven Pearlstein: Enough with the economic recovery: It’s time to pay up–The controlling reality is that the global economic system is rebalancing itself after years in which the United States was not only allowed but encouraged to live beyond its means, consuming more than it produced and investing more than it saved. Now the bill for that is finally coming due — all the clever and seemingly painless ways for postponing that day of reckoning have pretty much been played out. The only question now is what form that payment is going to take. It’s time to settle up and get on with the more exciting challenge of shaping our long-term economic future.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061004971.html?hpid=topnews

-Bill would extend home buyers’ deadline for tax credit–Home buyers hoping to take advantage of a lucrative federal tax credit would get three extra months to complete their purchases under a proposal introduced in the Senate on Thursday. Reid and his co-sponsors hope to attach the measure to a separate bill moving through the Senate that would extend a variety of tax breaks as well as emergency unemployment benefits. But even if senators succeed in attaching the tax-credit initiative, Democrats are still struggling to assemble the votes needed to pass the overall tax bill, reports Dina ElBoghdady.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061005434.html

-SEC approves curbs to avoid repeat of ‘flash crash’–The nation’s financial markets on Friday will start pausing trading in any stock in the Standard and Poor’s 500-stock index if it declines more than 10 per cent in any five-minute period. The measure is the first significant regulatory response designed to avoid a repeat of the “flash crash” that sent markets gyrating by hundreds of points in a matter of minutes last month, reports Zachary Goldfarb.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061002636.html

-Sen. Harkin to hold hearings on federal funds to for-profit colleges–Sen. Tom Harkin, chairman of the Health, Education, labour and Pensions Committee, said he plans to hold a series of hearings to examine the surge in federally funded grants and loans flowing to for-profit colleges in the United States. For-profit colleges receive more than $20 billion a year in federal student grants and loans, Harkin said in his statement. The hearings are scheduled to begin June 24. The for-profit colleges are lobbying against the Education Department’s proposed regulations, which are expected to be issued for public comment as soon as next week, reports John Hechinger.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061005249.html

POLITICS/NATIONAL

-Politics can be risky business for a CEO–There is a long history of executives attempting to make the leap into public office, going at least as far back as industrialist Wendell Wilkie’s bid to unseat Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940. And there is much about the political environment in 2010 that would seem to make this election year a bull market for CEOs. If only the government worked like a business, the executives-turned-candidates are fond of telling us, we’d all be better off. The trouble is, by and large, CEOs have turned out to be pretty mediocre politicians, reports Karen Tumulty.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061005502.html

-Washington Sketch by Dana Milbank: Carly Fiorina disses Barbara Boxer’s hair, Sean Hannity

http://voices.washingtonpost.com/roughsketch/2010/06/thursdays_sketchiest_moments_1.html

-Louisiana congressman Charlie Melancon moved to tears by gulf spill–For all the politicians bogged down in the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, this is the essential dilemma: How does one look effective while actually flailing? The real personification of the leak’s political story — of its ability to make power feel useless — is Rep. Charlie Melancon, a junior congressman whose coastal district has taken the brunt of the spill, reports David Fahrenthold.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061005116.html?hpid=topnews

-Scientists offer varied estimates, all high, on size of BP oil leak

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061003683.html?hpid=topnews

-In South Carolina, Greene is mystery man despite winning Democratic Senate nod–Alvin M. Greene never gave a speech during his campaign to become this state’s Democratic nominee for Senate. He didn’t start a Web site or hire consultants or plant lawn signs. There’s only $114 in his campaign bank account, he says, and the only check he ever wrote from it was to cover his filing fee. Indeed, in a three-hour interview, the unemployed military veteran could not name a single specific thing he’d done to campaign. Yet more than 100,000 South Carolinians voted for him on Tuesday, handing him nearly 60 per cent of the vote and a resounding victory over Vic Rawl, a former judge who has served four terms in the state legislature, reports Manuel Roig-Franzia.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061002499.html?hpid=topnews

-Chaos at Arlington Cemetery: Mismarked graves, dumping of urns–Army investigators at Arlington National Cemetery have found more than 100 unmarked graves, scores of grave sites with headstones that are not recorded on cemetery maps, and at least four burial urns that had been unearthed and dumped in an area where excess grave dirt is kept. The investigators found that these and other blunders were the result of a “dysfunctional” and chaotic management system at the cemetery, which was poisoned by bitterness among top supervisors and hobbled by antiquated record-keeping, reports Michael Ruane.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/06/10/AR2010061005638.html?hpid=topnews



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.