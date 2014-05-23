Here Are The 49 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Henri Matisse’s artworks at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 14, 2014.

FactSet is out with its quarterly report on what stocks the 50 largest hedge funds are holding.

FactSet notes that these hedge funds increased their equity exposure by 1.9% in the first quarter, and increased their exposure to the most widely held names by 7.5%.

Apple, while still being the second-most widely held stock among large hedge funds, was the largest sale for four of the fifty funds, and is the biggest equity position for three funds at the end of the first quarter, down from six in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Exposure to Verizon was increased 328%, or $US2.9 billion, in the first quarter, and eBay also saw a huge increase in ownership, growing 109%, or $US2.1 billion.

FactSet ranks the holdings by the aggregate amount of stock held, in millions of dollars, by the 50 largest hedge funds.

Here we present the 49 most widely held stocks from the 50 largest hedge funds.

