Here Are The 49 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

Myles Udland
Matisse tateREUTERS/Luke MacGregorHenri Matisse’s artworks at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 14, 2014.

FactSet is out with its quarterly report on what stocks the 50 largest hedge funds are holding.

FactSet notes that these hedge funds increased their equity exposure by 1.9% in the first quarter, and increased their exposure to the most widely held names by 7.5%.

Apple, while still being the second-most widely held stock among large hedge funds, was the largest sale for four of the fifty funds, and is the biggest equity position for three funds at the end of the first quarter, down from six in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Exposure to Verizon was increased 328%, or $US2.9 billion, in the first quarter, and eBay also saw a huge increase in ownership, growing 109%, or $US2.1 billion.

FactSet ranks the holdings by the aggregate amount of stock held, in millions of dollars, by the 50 largest hedge funds.

Here we present the 49 most widely held stocks from the 50 largest hedge funds.

49. T-Mobile US is held by 15 funds

T-Mobile US CEO John Legere

Sector: Telecommunication Services

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,253

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 8.5%

Recent news: T-Mobile has long been discussed as an acquisition target for Sprint, though reports have indicated that U.S. regulators are reluctant to approve a deal between the no. 3 and no. 4 wireless carriers. In the first quarter, T-Mobile reported 2.4 million total net customer additions.

Source: FactSet

48. McGraw Hill Financial is held by 17 funds

Standard & Poor's is owned by McGraw Hill Financial

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,263

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 10.8%

Recent news: McGraw Hill, which owns brands including Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and J.D. Power, reported first quarter revenues grew 5% to $US1.24 billion.

Source: FactSet

47. Federal-Mogul Holdings is held by 7 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,280

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 81.2%

Recent news: Federal-Mogul is an Icahn Associates portfolio company, and in April the company completed the implementation of a new holding company structure.

Source: FactSet

46. ThyssenKrupp is held by 4 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,290

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 15.1%

Recent news: Last week, ThyssenKrupp raised its full year sales forecast.

Source: FactSet

45. Berkshire Hathaway is held by 13 funds

Warren Buffett

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,297

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.6%

Recent news: Berkshire Hathaway, which is chaired by legendary investor Warren Buffet, recently held its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha. Also of note, is that hedge funds hold the more affordable Class B shares, which currently trade at around $US125 per share, or 1/1,500 of the company's Class A issues.

Source: FactSet

44. Amazon is held by 17 funds

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,331

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.5%

Recent news: In March, Amazon announced an increase in its Prime subscription service to $US99 from $US79 per year.

Source: FactSet

43. American Airlines is held by 19 funds

Sector: Industrials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,331

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 10.6%

Recent news: Earlier this month, American Airlines reported April traffic grew 4.7%.

Source: FactSet

42. CBS Corp. is held by 20 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,381

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 7%

Recent news: CBS recently completed an IPO of its Outdoors unit, which advertises on billboards. The company also announced that Stephen Colbert will be taking over for David Letterman as host of The Late Show in 2015. Letterman has held the post since 1993.

Source: FactSet

41. Qualcomm is held by 24 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,424

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.8%

Recent news: Last month, Qualcomm reported adjusted earnings that beat expectation on revenue that missed estimates.

Source: FactSet

40. Google is held by 21 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,434

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.6%

Recent news: Effective April 3, Google split its stock into two classes, with voting shares trading under 'GOOG' and non-voting shares trading under 'GOOGL'.

Source: FactSet

38. Williams Companies is held by 15 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,532

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 9.1%

Recent news: Williams recently announced that it expects 20% annual dividend growth through 2016.

Source: FactSet

37. Equinix is held by 13 funds

An Equinix data center

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,601

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 28.5%

Recent news: JANA Partners and Lone Pine Capital both hold stakes in Equinix larger than 5%.

Source: FactSet

35. Time Warner is held by 14 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,671

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 4.6%

Recent news: In April, Amazon and Time Warner's HBO unit announced a deal to stream old HBO content on Amazon's Prime Instant Video service.

Source: FactSet

34. Charter Communications is held by 17 funds

A Charter Communications truck

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,721

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 20.4%

Recent News: Charter was working with Comcast on a deal to acquire Time Warner Cable, though Comcast eventually went it alone on a bid for the cable operator.

Source: FactSet

33. MasterCard is held by 17 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,909

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 3.4%

Recent news: In the first quarter, MasterCard's earnings per share grew 18% to $US0.73.

Source: FactSet

32. Facebook is held by 21 funds

his Feb. 5, 2007 file photo shows Facebook.com founder Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,000

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 2.5%

Recent news: Recent reports have suggested that Facebook is looking to build a Snapchat competitor.

Source: FactSet

31. HCA Holdings is held by 23 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,021

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 13%

Recent news: Last week, the company announced it would repurchase $US750 million of stock as part of a large secondary offering by funds associated with Brean Capital and private-equity firm KKR.

Source: FactSet

30. CVR Energy is held by 8 funds

Hedge fund titan Carl Icahn

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,051

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 83.2%

Recent news: Another Icahn Enterprises portfolio company, earlier this month CVR reported record crude throughput.

Source: FactSet

29. Adobe Systems is held by 17 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,132

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 9.6%

Recent news: Adobe, along with Apple, Google and Intel, recently settled a lawsuit that alleged the companies conspired to suppress salaries in Silicon Valley.

Source: FactSet

28. Dollar General is owned by 24 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,142

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 18.1%

Recent news: In its most recent earnings report, Dollar General said it expects total sales in 2014 to grow 8% to 9%.

Source: FactSet

27. Visa is owned by 22 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,246

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 3%

Recent news: Last month, Visa and MasterCard suspended network services to Russian banks placed on sanctions by the U.S.

Source: FactSet

26. Micron Technology is owned by 21 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,296

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 13.1%

Recent news: David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital lowered its stake in Micron last quarter, though the fund still holds more than 44 million shares of the flash memory maker.

Source: FactSet

25. JPMorgan Chase is held by 19 funds

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,380

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 1.5%

Recent news: A recent Wall Street Journal report said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has told investors he plans to stay with the bank for at least five more years.

Source: FactSet

24. Baidu is owned by 18 funds

Baidu chairman and CEO Robin Li

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,388

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 8.1%

Recent news: In April, Baidu reported total revenues grew 59.1% over the prior year.

Source: FactSet

23. Citigroup is held by 22 funds

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 23, 2012.

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,435

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 2.4%

Recent news: Citigroup failed the Fed's most recent stress test, prompting CLSA analyst Mike Mayo to say that 'heads should roll' at the bank after the failure.

Source: FactSet

22. Motorola Solutions is held by 18 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,446

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 21.1%

Recent news: In its most recent quarterly report, Motorola Solutions reported sales that fell 9% from the prior year, and for 2014, the company expects revenue to fall by low single digits.

Source: FactSet

21. Monsanto is held by 21 funds

A woman holds up a poster during a protest against U.S.-based Monsanto Co. and genetically modified organisms (GMO), in New York May 25, 2013.

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,511

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 5.9%

Recent news: At the Sohn Investment Conference earlier this month, Glenview Capital's Larry Robbins said his funds has invested $US1 billion in Monsanto.

Source: FactSet

20. Priceline is held by 21 funds

Priceline negotiator.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,641

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 5.9%

Recent news: Priceline shares have been under pressure in recent months, falling more than 15% since topping out near $US1,370 per share in early March.

Source: FactSet

19. Comcast is held by 24 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,646

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 3.4%

Recent news: In February, Comcast struck a deal to acquire Time Warner Cable. Hedge funds may like Comcast, and Time Warner Cable, which also appears on this list, but their customers do not.

Source: FactSet

18. Verizon is held by 19 funds

Sector: Telecommunication Services

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,745

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 1.9%

Recent news: In its most recent 13F, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new $US528.7 million stake in Verizon.

Source: FactSet

17. Wells Fargo is held by 18 funds

A sign is posted in front of a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Oakland, California.

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,001

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 1.5%

Recent news: The Fed did not object to the bank's 2014 capital plan, securing it approval for a $US0.05 dividend increase and the ability to repurchase an additional 350 million shares.

Source: FactSet

15. Crown Castle International is held by 21 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,044

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 16.4%

Recent news: In its most recent quarterly report, Crown Castle raised its 2014 outlook.

Source: FactSet

14. Actavis is held by 26 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,053

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 11.3%

Recent news: In February, Actavis announced a deal to acquire Forest Laboratories for $US25 billion. The deal is expected to close mid-year.

Source: FactSet

12. Forest Laboratories is held by 17 funds

Actavis drugs on a counter at Jack's Pharmacy in San Anselmo, Calif.

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,141

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 16.6%

Recent news: Forest Labs agreed to be acquired by Actavis, another company that appears on this list, for about $US89 per share in February.

Source: FactSet

11. Time Warner Cable is held by 25 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,173

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 11%

Recent news: Time Warner Cable, which had long been an acquisition target, reached a deal to be acquired by Comcast in February.

Source: FactSet

10. Twenty-First Century Fox is held by 22 funds

Rupert Murdoch tries on an Oculus Rift

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,268

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 9.2%

Recent news: Earlier this month, Fox reported a 32% increase in revenue in its TV segment, driven by its broadcast of the Super Bowl and the NFL playoffs.

Source: FactSet

9. Air Products is held by 18 funds

Bill Ackman

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,369

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 17.3%

Recent news: Another Ackman name. Ackman's Pershing Square holds a nearly 10% stake in the company, and in February, Ackman outlined in a presentation that he sees the stock rising to $US200 within 3 years.

Source: FactSet

8. Liberty Global is held by 20 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,408

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 19.5%

Recent news: In March, the company announced it acquired the remaining 20% stake in VTR, Chile's largest cable operator.

Source: FactSet

6. Walgreen Co. is held by 20 funds

Sector: Consumer Staples

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,749

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 7.5%

Recent news: Earlier this month, Walgreens reported April sales that grew 8.8% to $US6.49 billion.

Source: FactSet

5. American International Group is held by 25 funds

AIG CEO Robert Benmosche

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,753

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 6.5%

Recent news: On May 14, AIG announced it completed the sale of its International Lease Finance Corp to AerCap Holdings for $US3 billion in cash and more than 97 million AerCap shares.

Source: FactSet

4. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is held by 18 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $6,449

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.9%

% of shares outstanding: 14.7%

Recent news: Valeant has teamed with activist investor Bill Ackman to make a bid for Botox-maker Allergan. Allergan has so far rebuffed Valeant's advances, but Valeant and Ackman have scheduled a May 28 webcast to discuss an improved bid.

Source: FactSet

3. Microsoft is held by 23 funds

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $6,865

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.9%

% of shares outstanding: 2%

Recent news: At an event in New York yesterday, Microsoft its third-generation Surface tablet. By most metrics, Surface has been a flop for Microsoft, but the company probably can't kill the product now.

Source: FactSet

2. Apple is held by 23 funds

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $8,365

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.1%

% of shares outstanding: 1.7%

Recent news: Apple shares have been on fire since the company's quarterly report in April. Reports today suggest that Apple is planning to announce new hardware at its WWDC in two weeks. Investors are also waiting for the company to confirm its deal to buy Beats.

Source: FactSet

1. Icahn Enterprises is held by 2 funds

Carl Icahn

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $10,570

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.4%

% of shares outstanding: 88%

Recent news: Icahn Enterprises is the publicly-traded partnership company through which hedge fund titan Carl Icahn owns his subsidiary businesses. In its first quarter report, IEP said results were 'somewhat modest' compared to its expectations, but said April was off to a 'great start.'

Source: FactSet

Here's The Bearish Housing Presentation Jeffrey Gundlach Gave At John Mauldin's Conference »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.