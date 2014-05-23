Here Are The 49 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

FactSet is out with its quarterly report on what stocks the 50 largest hedge funds are holding.
FactSet notes that these hedge funds increased their equity exposure by 1.9% in the first quarter, and increased their exposure to the most widely held names by 7.5%.
Apple, while still being the second-most widely held stock among large hedge funds, was the largest sale for four of the fifty funds, and is the biggest equity position for three funds at the end of the first quarter, down from six in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Exposure to Verizon was increased 328%, or $US2.9 billion, in the first quarter, and eBay also saw a huge increase in ownership, growing 109%, or $US2.1 billion.
FactSet ranks the holdings by the aggregate amount of stock held, in millions of dollars, by the 50 largest hedge funds.
Here we present the 49 most widely held stocks from the 50 largest hedge funds.
Sector: Telecommunication Services
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,253
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 8.5%
Recent news: T-Mobile has long been discussed as an acquisition target for Sprint, though reports have indicated that U.S. regulators are reluctant to approve a deal between the no. 3 and no. 4 wireless carriers. In the first quarter, T-Mobile reported 2.4 million total net customer additions.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,263
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 10.8%
Recent news: McGraw Hill, which owns brands including Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and J.D. Power, reported first quarter revenues grew 5% to $US1.24 billion.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,280
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 81.2%
Recent news: Federal-Mogul is an Icahn Associates portfolio company, and in April the company completed the implementation of a new holding company structure.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,290
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 15.1%
Recent news: Last week, ThyssenKrupp raised its full year sales forecast.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,297
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 1.6%
Recent news: Berkshire Hathaway, which is chaired by legendary investor Warren Buffet, recently held its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha. Also of note, is that hedge funds hold the more affordable Class B shares, which currently trade at around $US125 per share, or 1/1,500 of the company's Class A issues.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,331
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 1.5%
Recent news: In March, Amazon announced an increase in its Prime subscription service to $US99 from $US79 per year.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Industrials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,331
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 10.6%
Recent news: Earlier this month, American Airlines reported April traffic grew 4.7%.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,381
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 7%
Recent news: CBS recently completed an IPO of its Outdoors unit, which advertises on billboards. The company also announced that Stephen Colbert will be taking over for David Letterman as host of The Late Show in 2015. Letterman has held the post since 1993.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,424
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 1.8%
Recent news: Last month, Qualcomm reported adjusted earnings that beat expectation on revenue that missed estimates.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,434
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 1.6%
Recent news: Effective April 3, Google split its stock into two classes, with voting shares trading under 'GOOG' and non-voting shares trading under 'GOOGL'.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,532
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 9.1%
Recent news: Williams recently announced that it expects 20% annual dividend growth through 2016.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,671
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 4.6%
Recent news: In April, Amazon and Time Warner's HBO unit announced a deal to stream old HBO content on Amazon's Prime Instant Video service.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,721
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 20.4%
Recent News: Charter was working with Comcast on a deal to acquire Time Warner Cable, though Comcast eventually went it alone on a bid for the cable operator.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,909
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 3.4%
Recent news: In the first quarter, MasterCard's earnings per share grew 18% to $US0.73.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,000
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 2.5%
Recent news: Recent reports have suggested that Facebook is looking to build a Snapchat competitor.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,021
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 13%
Recent news: Last week, the company announced it would repurchase $US750 million of stock as part of a large secondary offering by funds associated with Brean Capital and private-equity firm KKR.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,051
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 83.2%
Recent news: Another Icahn Enterprises portfolio company, earlier this month CVR reported record crude throughput.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,132
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 9.6%
Recent news: Adobe, along with Apple, Google and Intel, recently settled a lawsuit that alleged the companies conspired to suppress salaries in Silicon Valley.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,142
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 18.1%
Recent news: In its most recent earnings report, Dollar General said it expects total sales in 2014 to grow 8% to 9%.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,246
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 3%
Recent news: Last month, Visa and MasterCard suspended network services to Russian banks placed on sanctions by the U.S.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,296
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 13.1%
Recent news: David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital lowered its stake in Micron last quarter, though the fund still holds more than 44 million shares of the flash memory maker.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,380
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 1.5%
Recent news: A recent Wall Street Journal report said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has told investors he plans to stay with the bank for at least five more years.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,388
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 8.1%
Recent news: In April, Baidu reported total revenues grew 59.1% over the prior year.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,435
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 2.4%
Recent news: Citigroup failed the Fed's most recent stress test, prompting CLSA analyst Mike Mayo to say that 'heads should roll' at the bank after the failure.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,446
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 21.1%
Recent news: In its most recent quarterly report, Motorola Solutions reported sales that fell 9% from the prior year, and for 2014, the company expects revenue to fall by low single digits.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,511
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 5.9%
Recent news: At the Sohn Investment Conference earlier this month, Glenview Capital's Larry Robbins said his funds has invested $US1 billion in Monsanto.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,641
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 5.9%
Recent news: Priceline shares have been under pressure in recent months, falling more than 15% since topping out near $US1,370 per share in early March.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,646
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 3.4%
Recent news: In February, Comcast struck a deal to acquire Time Warner Cable. Hedge funds may like Comcast, and Time Warner Cable, which also appears on this list, but their customers do not.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Telecommunication Services
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,745
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 1.9%
Recent news: In its most recent 13F, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new $US528.7 million stake in Verizon.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,001
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 1.5%
Recent news: The Fed did not object to the bank's 2014 capital plan, securing it approval for a $US0.05 dividend increase and the ability to repurchase an additional 350 million shares.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,044
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 16.4%
Recent news: In its most recent quarterly report, Crown Castle raised its 2014 outlook.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,053
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 11.3%
Recent news: In February, Actavis announced a deal to acquire Forest Laboratories for $US25 billion. The deal is expected to close mid-year.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,141
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 16.6%
Recent news: Forest Labs agreed to be acquired by Actavis, another company that appears on this list, for about $US89 per share in February.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,173
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 11%
Recent news: Time Warner Cable, which had long been an acquisition target, reached a deal to be acquired by Comcast in February.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,268
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 9.2%
Recent news: Earlier this month, Fox reported a 32% increase in revenue in its TV segment, driven by its broadcast of the Super Bowl and the NFL playoffs.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,369
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 17.3%
Recent news: Another Ackman name. Ackman's Pershing Square holds a nearly 10% stake in the company, and in February, Ackman outlined in a presentation that he sees the stock rising to $US200 within 3 years.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,408
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 19.5%
Recent news: In March, the company announced it acquired the remaining 20% stake in VTR, Chile's largest cable operator.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Staples
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,749
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 7.5%
Recent news: Earlier this month, Walgreens reported April sales that grew 8.8% to $US6.49 billion.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,753
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 6.5%
Recent news: On May 14, AIG announced it completed the sale of its International Lease Finance Corp to AerCap Holdings for $US3 billion in cash and more than 97 million AerCap shares.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $6,449
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.9%
% of shares outstanding: 14.7%
Recent news: Valeant has teamed with activist investor Bill Ackman to make a bid for Botox-maker Allergan. Allergan has so far rebuffed Valeant's advances, but Valeant and Ackman have scheduled a May 28 webcast to discuss an improved bid.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $6,865
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.9%
% of shares outstanding: 2%
Recent news: At an event in New York yesterday, Microsoft its third-generation Surface tablet. By most metrics, Surface has been a flop for Microsoft, but the company probably can't kill the product now.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $8,365
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.1%
% of shares outstanding: 1.7%
Recent news: Apple shares have been on fire since the company's quarterly report in April. Reports today suggest that Apple is planning to announce new hardware at its WWDC in two weeks. Investors are also waiting for the company to confirm its deal to buy Beats.
Source: FactSet
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $10,570
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.4%
% of shares outstanding: 88%
Recent news: Icahn Enterprises is the publicly-traded partnership company through which hedge fund titan Carl Icahn owns his subsidiary businesses. In its first quarter report, IEP said results were 'somewhat modest' compared to its expectations, but said April was off to a 'great start.'
Source: FactSet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.