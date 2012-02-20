The Top Stock In The Russell 3000 Also Runs The World's Largest Sex Dating Site

Photo: Adult Friend Finder

In our latest update to the 2012 “dash for trash” theme, we look at FriendFinder Networks.FriendFinder serves over 528 million registrants and operates popular social networking and dating sites including FriendFinder.com, PerfectMatch.com, AsiaFriendFinder.com, SeniorFriendFinder.com, AdultFriendFinder.com, Amigos.com and BigChurch.com.



According to its website, AdultFriendFinder.com has over 41 million members and is the “world’s largest sex dating site & swinger personals community.”

Dating websites are expected to grow at a 7.2 per cent annualized rate, says Marketdata,

Last May, FriendFinder Networks’ IPO was priced at $10 per share. But the stock disappointed investors, closing 2011 at a measly $0.75.

However, since the beginning of the year, the stock has soared 210% to $2.33, making it the top performer in the Russell 3000 Index (h/t Bespoke Investment Group).

Only five other stocks have more than doubled this year.

Here’s a table of the top Russell 3000 stocks courtesy of Bespoke Investment Group:

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

