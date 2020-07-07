These are the top 10 holdings of the best-performing US stock fund over the past year

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

2020’s top stock picker as measured by performance has leaned on work-from-home stocks to drive the bulk of gains year-to-date.

Morgan Stanley’s Dennis Lynch is the portfolio manager of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Discovery Portfolio, which has posted a 12-month total return of 56.2%, ranking No. 1 among active funds that rely on fundamentals and don’t use leverage.

Here are the top 10 holdings driving strong performance in Lynch’s Discovery portfolio.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite the turbulent stock market that saw a 20% drawdown in the first quarter and a 20% rise in the second quarter, some stock pickers are thriving amid the volatility.

Case in point, Morgan Stanley’s Dennis Lynch, who is the head of the Counterpoint Global team and a portfolio manager of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Discovery Portfolio. The fund placed No. 1 in The Wall Street Journal’s Winners’ Circle contest.

The growth-oriented fund posted a 12-month total return of 56.2%, and was up 59.3% for the first half of 2020, according to The Journal.

In June, Business Insider talked to Dennis Lynch, who broke down the stocks he sees having the most potential over the next decade. Lynch’s investment style is to shy away from short-term predictions and instead focus on the long term.

Morgan Stanley’s Discovery fund has a five-star rating from Morningstar and $US2 billion in assets, according to Morningstar. The mid-cap growth fund has an expense ratio of 0.74% and requires a minimum initial investment of $US5 million.

Here are the top 10 holdings of Morgan Stanley’s Discovery fund as of May 31, according to data from Morgan Stanley.



Read More:





GOLDMAN SACHS: Buy these 13 stocks that are poised to crush the market within the next 2 weeks as earnings season gets underway



10. Twilio

Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Portfolio weight: 3.97%First added to portfolio: Q4 2018YTD return: 139.56%

9. DexCom

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Portfolio weight: 4.0%First added to portfolio: Q3 2015YTD return: 93.46%

8. Spotify Technology

Reuters

Portfolio weight: 4.12%First added to portfolio: Q4 2018YTD return: 74.03%

7. Okta

Okta

Portfolio weight: 4.14%First added to portfolio: Q3 2018YTD return: 79.65%

6. Zoom Video

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Portfolio weight: 4.22%First added to portfolio: Q2 2019YTD return: 283.60%

5. Slack Technologies

Reuters

Portfolio weight: 4.49%First added to portfolio: Q2 2019YTD return: 38.43%

4. MongoDB

MongoDB

Portfolio weight: 4.51%First added to portfolio: Q4 2018YTD return: 68.70%

3. Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems

Portfolio weight: 4.57%First added to portfolio: Q4 2016YTD return: 74.57%

2. Coupa Software

Coupa Software

Portfolio weight: 4.76%First added to portfolio: Q1 2018YTD return: 96.27%

1. Shopify

Reuters

Portfolio weight: 5.76%First added to portfolio: Q4 2017YTD return: 148.19%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.