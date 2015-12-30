The top Starbucks holiday drinks across the US

Are you a Gingerbread Latte fan or a Pumpkin Spice Latte purist? The answer may depend on where you live.

This holiday season, Starbucks tracked the most popular holiday beverages across the US. Despite a controversial start to its holiday season, with outrage over Starbucks’ minimalistic red cups and criticism of the chain’s polar bear cookies, Americans still flocked to the coffee chain to order their favourite drinks.

Some favourites are clearly influenced by regional climates, like Florida’s love for the Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino. Others are cultural, like the Northeast’s supposed sophistication leading to the success of the Holiday Spice Flat White.

Check out Starbucks’ map below to see if you agree or disagree with your region’s festive beverage preferences.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.