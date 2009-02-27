Top Stanford Official Arrested... But Not Allen Stanford

We are vexed as to what’s taking the government so long to arrest Sir Allen. The FBI finally got around to making its first arrest in the case, nabing Laura Pendergast Holt, one of Stanford’s lieutenants named in the SEC’s original complaint. Fine, but what’s the hangup on Stanford, a guy with deep political connections and of possible interest to the CIA?



Yesterday, CNBC reported that Stanford had been making calls to leaders in Antigua, telling them that he could beat this, hoping to russle up support. Could the government be letting him dangle on the hook longer, just so he might reveal more info through his actions? Is someone blocking his arrest? Or could it really be that they’re not ready?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.