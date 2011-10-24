LSU And Alabama Are Still On Top In The BCS

Photo: AP

For the second straight week, LSU and Alabama are ranked numbers one and two respectively in the BCS rankings. But with those two teams set to face each other in two weeks, the most important spot is the battle for number three.With the upsets this weekend of previously unbeaten Oklahoma and Wisconsin, Oklahoma State jumped into the driver’s seat for the opportunity to face the winner of the LSU-Alabama matchup in the BCS title game. And without a Big 12 championship game this season, Oklahoma State’s only remaining challenge may be their regular season finale against Oklahoma.



After Oklahoma State, there are three teams bunched together and just hoping for somebody to slip up down the stretch. That group includes Boise State, Stanford, and Clemson, all of whom had convincing wins this weekend.

Here is the full BCS rankings, but really, just the top six are important…

