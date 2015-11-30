The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday morning.

Odell Beckham Jr. did it again! You can make an argument that this catch by Beckham Jr. was as good as the greatest catch ever, his famous one-handed catch, falling backwards while being interfered against the Dallas Cowboys. In this case, he made the catch with his left hand, while diving, with two defenders closing in, for a gorgeous touchdown. Wow. Unfortunately for the Giants, they lost 20-14.

Kobe Bryant gave us the good and the bad in the span of about ten seconds. With Kobe Bryant announcing before last night’s game that this will be his final season, today will be a day that we will celebrate his greatness. At the end of last night’s game we saw a momentary glimpse of that greatness when he hit a huge 3-pointer with the Lakers down by four with 10.5 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, he then reminded us why it is time to step away from the game. Just 3.5 seconds later, with the Lakers down three points, Kobe threw up an ugly air ball, capping a 4-20 shooting night. The Lakers lost 107-103.

Chris Ivory broke all the tackles. Sitting at 5-5 entering play on Sunday, the Jets were in must-win mode and that’s what they did, beating the Dolphins 38-20 in a game that wasn’t even that close. The win can be summed up by one run from Chris Ivory early in the fourth quarter that showed the Jets came to play, and the Dolphins did not. What looked like a routine run up the middle for little or no gain, turned into a beautiful 31-yard touchdown run with several broken or missed tackles.

