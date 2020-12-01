These were the top 10 most highly sought-after restaurants in Australia in 2020, according to booking platform TheFork

Image: Getty

TheFork has revealed the top restaurants in Australia as voted by diners.

The company compiled the list from the 100 most booked and highly rated restaurants on its platform.

Taking the crown was Vizio Caffe e Cucina, followed by Contact Bar & Kitchen – both in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Online restaurant reservation platform and TripAdvisor subsidiary, TheFork, has revealed its inaugural list of the most highly sought after restaurants in Australia, as voted by diners.

The list is made up of the top 100 most booked and highly rated restaurants on TheFork.

Named “2020 Dished Up”, the list aims to celebrate Australia’s dining industry which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As the industry gets back on its feet, TheFork wants to encourage Aussies to keep going out and supporting restaurants, particularly as we head into the Christmas season.

“In the months following restrictions lifting, we saw 94% of our restaurant partners turn their booking availability back on and 23% of Australians dined out within the first month of restrictions easing,” Gary Burrows, Country Manager of TheFork Australia said in a statement. “We hope that 2020 Dished Up shows restaurants what an important part of Australian culture they are, and encourages diners to continue to make a booking, show up and celebrate over the summer.”

Topping the list of restaurants in Australia is Vizio Caffe e Cucina in Woolloomooloo, NSW. It was followed by fellow Woolloomooloo restaurant, Contact Bar & Kitchen, and The Meat and Wine Co in Barangaroo, NSW.

Here are the top 10 most highly sought after restaurants:

Vizio Caffe e Cucina, Woolloomooloo (NSW) Contact Bar & Kitchen, Woolloomooloo (NSW) The Meat and Wine Co, Barangaroo (NSW) Ripples at Chowder Bay, Mosman (NSW) Aqua Dining, Milson Point (NSW) Balcon by Tapavino, Sydney (NSW) Eastside Bar + Grill, Chippendale (NSW) Gavroche Chippendale, Chippendale (NSW) Butcher and the Farmer, Forest Lodge (NSW) Via Alta, North Willoughby (NSW)

The list further broke down the top restaurants by state, affordability and cuisine. Among the favourite cuisines were Australian food, Italian food, pub food, Indian food and steak related dishes. As for the restaurants across various cuisines Vizio Caffe e Cucina reigned supreme as the top Italian restaurant. For Japanese, it was O-Sushi Byron Bay and for Indian, Colors of India in Parramatta took the crown.

Image: The Fork

When it came to cheap eats across NSW, Colours of India in Parramatta ranked first, followed by Club House Bistro in Mona Vale and The Wooden Whisk in St Leonards.

For fine dining restaurants across Australia, Italy 1 in Camberwell, Victoria topped the list, followed by Steer Dining Room in South Yarra.

Image: TheFork

TheFork also revealed other dining trends across 2020. Most bookings for dinner were made on Saturdays and on average, Australians spent $81.10 on breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.