Here's the No. 1 sign you're about to get a job offer

Awaiting a job offer can be like riding a roller coaster: There are lots of ups and downs “and it’s not for the faint of heart,” says Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job.”

While you wait for what seems like forever, you can drive yourself crazy over-thinking and over-analysing everything. “One minute you feel like you have it in the bag; the next, you have doubts,” she says.

Luckily, there are signs that an offer might be coming your way — and Taylor says there’s one in particular that’s pretty telling: The employer negotiates compensation.

“The biggest sign that you’re about to get a formal offer is when the company negotiates compensation either during the actual interview, in a follow-up phone call, or an email,” she says. “If your interviewer has preliminary interest in hiring you, the salary range will come up relatively early in your discussions. But once they take it to the next level — putting the time and emotional energy into arriving at a mutually agreeable compensation package — you know you’re in good stead.”

The conversation will likely include everything from salary and title to health insurance, vacation, and other perks, she explains. “They will do their best to entice you to join without exceeding budget parameters. Hiring, in its harshest sense, is a financial agreement between you and an employer.”

While reference calls or background checks are often the last step before you get the final offer — and also a very good sign you’ll be getting good news — you may be unaware of exactly when that occurs depending on the company, “so it’s sometimes a difficult barometer,” says Taylor. “Really, the compensation discussion is the best indicator.”

One piece of advice she has: “As you discuss final compensation, examine how determined your prospective employer appears in reaching a fair agreement. If the conversation is a two-way street — respectful and professional — that will bode well for your prospects.”

