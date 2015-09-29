Here's the No. 1 sign you're about to be fired

Getting fired is no fun at all — and the worst part is, most people never see it coming.

But according to career experts, there are a bunch of telltale signs you may be getting the boot.

Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job,” says there’s one in particular that’s a very strong indicator of what’s to come: You’ve received formal warnings about your behaviour or performance from your boss.

Prior to being fired, she says, a boss will typically give you a few verbal reprimands, explaining the problem areas and corrective actions.

“You’ll feel a chill in the air and notice many other firing signs,” she says.

“Then you’ll receive negative comments in writing about your work,” she continues. “When this is further compounded by a couple bad performance reviews, the overall result is likely irreversible; your job is clearly at risk.

“If you’ve done all you can, it may be time to become proactive and launch a discreet job search.”

