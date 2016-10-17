The biggest sign it's time to quit your job has to do with how you feel on Sundays

There are a lot of good reasons to quit a job: Your values don’t align with those of your employer, you don’t get along with your boss, you’re not passionate about the work you’re doing, you’re burned out, you’ve got a better offer in hand.

But perhaps the biggest sign that it’s time to throw in the towel is that pit-in-your-stomach feeling some of us get when the weekend comes to a close … aka the “Sunday Night Blues” or the “Sunday Scaries.”

Of course, we all experience the occasional wave of dread on Sunday evening — especially after a fun weekend or when you have a particularly busy workweek ahead. In fact, a whopping 76% of American workers say that they get the Sunday Night Blues, according to a Monster survey.

But if you spend every Sunday feeling anxious, depressed, or fearful — sobbing on the couch, drafting your “I’m sick” email for Monday morning — then it’s probably time to move on.

Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job,” says:

“Having the Sunday Night Blues can be a common phenomenon for anyone. You’re transitioning from a leisure mindset to work, with all its daily challenges. But if you’re feeling trapped, hopeless, or anxious about your job for weeks or months as you face Monday — it’s time to look for greener pastures.”

She says that writing down your feelings always adds clarity:

“You don’t have to produce an elaborate, perfectly crafted document of pros and cons. It’s sometimes easier, more heartfelt, and effective to jot down your thoughts in a free-form way, as if you were having a conversation. For example: ‘I’m feeling as if I have to work at this company, or else I will …’ or, ‘I feel sick when I think about how my boss has been acting towards me.’ As you read it, your feelings can better evolve into specific actions.”

Life is way too short to squander on a job that causes you prolonged misery or stress, Taylor adds:

“The anxiety can spill into your weekend, and not just steal your joy — but compromise your health, too. The key thing to remember is that you do have choices. Your career future is only limited by your imagination.”

