The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Umbrella Academy' to 'Selling Sunset'

“The Umbrella Academy” and “Selling Sunset” are just two of Netflix’s originals that are popular on the service this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” is a monster hit for the streamer. It’s not only its most popular TV series this week, but the most in-demand streaming original in the US, according to data firm Parrot Analytics.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “The Rain” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Six years after a rain-borne virus wipes out most of Scandinavia’s population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety – and answers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Perhaps it was better left to the imagination, because this is a disappointingly dull slog that injects almost three hours of filler into about an hour and a half’s worth of plot.” – TV Guide (season 2)

8. “Immigration Nation” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “With unprecedented access to ICE operations, as well as moving portraits of immigrants, this docuseries takes a deep look at US immigration today.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “Immigration Nation transports viewers inside detention centres and ICE field offices across the country, and even into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. But it’s the stories of the victims, torn from their children and parents, that prove the most haunting.” – Daily Beast

7. “The Last Dance” (ESPN, 2020)

ESPN

Description: “This docuseries chronicles the rise of superstar Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, with unaired footage from an unforgettable 1997-98 season.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “A stunningly refined and comprehensive look at the legacy and inner turmoil of one of the most essential sports teams of all time.” – RogerEbert.com

6. “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Merlin’s apprentice joins Arcadia’s heroes on a time-bending adventure in Camelot, where conflict is brewing between the human, troll and magical worlds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Selling Sunset” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “The Oppenheim Group is seemingly being held together by a thread and with more at stake than ever, season four can’t come quick enough.” – Radio Times (season 3)

4. “Shameless” (Showtime, 2011-2020)

Showtime

Description: “This dramedy based on a British series centres on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Shameless no longer has the power to surprise us, since the writers have already put the characters through seemingly thousands of TV’s most outrageous plots.” – Boston Globe (season 10)

3. “The Seven Deadly Sins” (Netflix original, 2014-present)

Netflix

Description: “When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “World’s Most Wanted” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Suspected of heinous crimes, they have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. A docuseries profiling the world’s most wanted.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “The Umbrella Academy season two greatly improves on the show’s first year, and a combination of great characters, memorable performances, and crazy twists will leave you desperate to return to this wonderfully quirky world for a third season ASAP.” – ComicBook

