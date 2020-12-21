The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Manhunt: Deadly Games' to 'The Ripper'

Spectrum ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’

“Manhunt: Deadly Games” topped Netflix’s popularity rankings this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

The Spectrum original series “Manhunt: Deadly Games,” about the security officer Richard Jewell who was mistakenly suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics, surged to the top of Netflix’s popularity rankings this week. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s “Manhunt: Unabomber.”

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “The Ripper” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In the late 1970s, British police struggle to identify – let alone capture – the serial killer known throughout the world as the Yorkshire Ripper.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “The Crown” (Netflix original, 2016-present)

Netflix

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “The Crown is deeper than just a sumptuous soap opera. It pictorially assesses the social consequences of a once great power in decline.” – Daily Beast (season four)

7. “Tiny Pretty Things” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal – and cutthroat competition.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: “Michael MacLennan’s series seems to prioritise sex appeal above all else, including strong character development, authentic emotion, and a cohesive execution of multiple plot lines.” – AV Club (season one)

6. “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

What critics said: “A sublime little seven-episode sitter, with no room for sequels, which throughout managed to be tense without melodramatic, yearning without cloying, popular without pandering.” – Observer

5. “Selena: The Series” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Michael Lavine/Netflix

Description:“Iconic Mexican-American performer Selena rises to fame as she and her family make sacrifices in order to achieve their lifelong dreams.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “‘Selena: The Series’ ends up feeling like a Cliff’s Notes take on Selena y los Dinos, the band, and not the woman at the centre of it.” – Indiewire (season one)

4. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

YouTube

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “Big Mouth” (Netflix original, 2017-present)

Netflix

Description:“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

What critics said: “If all this talk of serious ‘issues’ makes Big Mouth season four sound like one long very special episode, rest assured that this series is still as funny and profane as it’s ever been.” – Vulture (season four)

2. “Virgin River” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

1. “Manhunt: Deadly Games” (Spectrum, 2017-present)

Spectrum

Description:“Despite his heroics, security guard Richard Jewell becomes a suspect in the FBI investigation of a foiled terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympics.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “As the series goes along, it becomes more and more of a true ensemble, and I especially liked the way actors like Nick Searcy, Marley Shelton, Becky Ann Baker and Brad William Henke add depth to the Rudolph side of the story.” – Hollywood Reporter(season two)

