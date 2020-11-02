The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Queen's Gambit' to 'Barbarians'

Netflix ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

The original hits keep on coming for Netflix, as “The Queen’s Gambit” surges to the top of the streamer’s popularity rankings.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Queen’s Gambit,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is Netflix’s latest hit original series and surged to the top of its popularity rankings.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Every series this week was a Netflix original except for Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” which has maintained its popularity on Netflix since its Emmys domination last month.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Emily in Paris” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

What critics said: “Emily in Paris is a confection, a series so charming and fanciful that it becomes impervious to snobbery and cynicism.” – The Atlantic (season one)

8. “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV, 2015-2020)

Pop

Description: “Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: ‘Schitt’s Creek.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “David holds for me the hope that we will continue to see nuanced, imperfect depictions of people outside the ‘norm’ in TV series.” – San Francisco Chronicle (season six)

7. “Blood of Zeus” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “Powerhouse Animation’s gorgeous visuals bolster the engaging narrative, and excellent voice acting from veterans like Jason O’Mara and Jennifer Hale add a bit of gravitas to their respective characters.” – IGN (season one)

6. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Grand Army” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: “Grand Army lets several of its cast members shine through complex characters and culturally specific plotlines and that the show’s ambitions underscore its messy, sluggish, all-too-frequently frustrating storytelling.” –Hollywood Reporter (season one)

4. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix original, 2020)

Eike Schroter/Netflix

Description: “Dead doesn’t mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “So no, Bly Manor isn’t as chilling as Hill House, but it is ultimately a good deal more satisfying, and it whets the appetite for any future installments.” – NPR

3. “Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 77%

What critics said: “These reports are wild but have evidence to back them up, which makes them even more entrancing – especially as they are set against the background of Japanese culture and the way it honours those who have passed.” –Mashable (season two)

2. “Barbarians” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Torn between the mighty empire that raised him and his own tribal people, a Roman officer’s conflicted allegiances lead to an epic historical clash.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “The series knows when to bend to tell a great story while keeping its eye on what the history books tell us.” – Entertainment Weekly (season one)

1. “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “It is a transporting tale of an extraordinary life and a window onto a world of addiction and empowerment, pawns and queens.” – Boston Globe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.