The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Lupin' to 'Bridgerton'

Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix ‘Lupin.’

“Lupin” debuted on Netflix’s popularity rankings this week but couldn’t top “Bridgerton.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s new French series “Lupin” debuted last week to critical acclaim, and now it’s one of Netflix’s most popular titles.

But it couldn’t beat Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix series, “Bridgerton,” or the “Karate Kid” sequel series, “Cobra Kai,” which recently debuted its first true Netflix original season.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top 10 lists of its most popular titles that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio” (Telemundo, 2017)

Telemundo

Description: “This drama follows Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera’s unlikely rise from suicidal pregnant teen and abused wife to banda superstar.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “History of Swear Words” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: “Nicolas Cage hosts this proudly profane, funny and engagingly educational series about the history and impact of the most notorious English swear words.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “The contributing comedians, among them Nick Offerman, Nikki Glaser, and Sarah Silverman, have their share of fun with the subject matter. But it’s the linguists who really give the series its transgressive heft.” –Boston Globe (season one)

7. “Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: “Cute cats, quirky crafts and colourful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “LA’s Finest” (Spectrum, 2019-2020)

Spectrum Originals

Description: “In this spinoff of the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise, two police detectives team up while trying to keep their stormy pasts – and differences – from interfering.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Cocomelon” (YouTube, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Surviving Death” (Netflix original, 2021)

Netflix

Description: “What happens after we die? This docuseries explores personal stories and research on near-death experiences, reincarnation and paranormal phenomena.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “Lupin” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: “Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “Lupin is an addictive, clever puzzle that combines elements from Luther, Sherlock Holmes, and Inside Man for an engrossing experience.” – RogerEbert.com (season one)

2. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “Still has a great combination of character depth and self-referential humour that makes it one of the best shows of the reboot era.” – Decider (season three)

1. “Bridgerton” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Description: “The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “This is a handsome, lavish romance that will appeal to a large audience, but it’s also painstakingly insubstantial.” – Newsday (season one)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.