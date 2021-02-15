The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Firefly Lane' to 'The Sinner'

Netflix

“Firefly Lane” topped “Bridgerton” as this week’s most popular series on Netflix.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists.

It provides Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

The new Netflix original series “Firefly Lane” topped the hit show “Bridgerton” as the most popular series on Netflix.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top 10 lists of its most popular titles that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (Netflix original, 2021)

Netflix

Description: “The notorious Cecil Hotel grows in infamy when guest Elisa Lam vanishes. From the creator of “The Ted Bundy Tapes,” a dive into crime’s darkest places.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

What critics said: “It relishes validating the most salacious details and theories before deigning to do its case, and the woman at its centre, true justice.” – Variety

8. “Henry Danger” (Nickelodeon, 2014-2020)

Nickelodeon

Description: “A new part-time job forces Henry Hart to balance two lives, one as a typical teenager and the other as secret superhero sidekick Kid Danger.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

7. “Go Dog Go (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: “Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “iCarly” (Nickelodeon, 2007-2012)

Nickelodeon

Description: “A cyberstar is born when 13-year-old Carly creates an Internet series with a little help from her best friend Sam and neighbour Freddie.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “As the plausibility of the set-piece disappears, iCarly leaves with a goodbye that is sweet without being noxious and self-referential without being a long inside joke.” – AV Club(season five)

5. “Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio” (Telemundo, 2017)

Telemundo

Description: “This drama follows Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera’s unlikely rise from suicidal pregnant teen and abused wife to banda superstar.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Cocomelon” (YouTube, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “The Sinner” (USA Network, 2017-present)

USA

Description: “In a small New York town, a haunted detective hunts for answers about perplexing crimes while wrestling with his own demons.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “That’s where The Sinner has always excelled: mystery. The series’ commitment to slowly unravelling its plot layer by layer is unlike anything else currently on air.” – TV Guide (season three)

2. “Bridgerton” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “A sexy, joyous, colourful update of the classic will-they-or-won’t-they Regency-era courting tale.” – Indiewire (season one)

1. “Firefly Lane” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description:“Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 46%

What critics said: “By most metrics, Firefly Lane is simply not a good show. Yet despite its many limitations, there’s something loveable about it.” – Time(season one)

