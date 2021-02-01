The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Fate: The Winx Saga' to 'Bridgerton'

Jonathan Hession/Netflix ‘Fate: The Winx Saga.’

“Fate: The Winx Saga” beat “Bridgerton” as Netflix’s most popular series this week.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

“Fate: The Winx Saga” topped “Bridgerton,” Netflix’s biggest series ever, in the streamer’s popularity rankings this week.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top 10 lists of its most popular titles that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “LA’s Finest” (Spectrum, 2019-2020)

Spectrum Originals

Description: “In this spinoff of the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise, two police detectives team up while trying to keep their stormy pasts – and differences – from interfering.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “Bling Empire” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: “Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “Mostly follows the tried-and-true reality formula, but with just enough new wrinkles to get fans of that genre excited to binge its first season in one or two sittings.” – Decider(season one)

7. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” (Adult Swim, 2019)

Adult Swim

Description: “After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “What’s rare about Demon Slayer’s adaptation is the consistency with which the animation and voice acting enhances the work, not just for specific important scenes, but every episode.” – The Verge (season one)

6. “Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio” (Telemundo, 2017)

Telemundo

Description: “This drama follows Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera’s unlikely rise from suicidal pregnant teen and abused wife to banda superstar.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous shows that there’s still plenty of excitement to be mined in good, old fashioned Jurassic Park chaos.” – RogerEbert.com (season one)

4. “Henry Danger” (Nickelodeon, 2014-2020)

Nickelodeon

Description: “A new part-time job forces Henry Hart to balance two lives, one as a typical teenager and the other as secret superhero sidekick Kid Danger.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” (Netflix original, 2021)

Netflix

Description: “Beneath the sunlit glamour of 1985 LA lurks a relentlessly evil serial killer. In this true-crime story, two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: “There is a story to be told about life in suburban Los Angeles, where the Night Stalker proved that the veneer of bucolic normalcy is so thin, so tenuous… Maybe one day that story will get told. This is not it.” –Indiewire

2. “Bridgerton” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Daphne Bridgerton and Eloise Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

Description: “The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “It ultimately just feels hollow – but, unlike me, your mileage may vary.” – BuzzFeed (season one)

1. “Fate: The Winx Saga” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: “Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens navigate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 31%

What critics said: “By rejecting the aesthetic and vibe of its source material entirely for a pale imitation of other YA properties, Fate: The Winx Saga might just end up slipping through the cracks.” – Variety (season one)

