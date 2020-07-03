The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Order' to 'Floor Is Lava'

Netflix ‘The Order’

Netflix’s “Dark” returned last week with its third and final season, propelling the show up Netflix’s popularity rankings.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix every week.

Nickelodeon’s animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which concluded in 2008, is finding new life on Netflix. And “The Office” continued to be a hit for Netflix before it leaves the service later this year for NBCUniversal’s upcoming Peacock.

But outside of those, the list is dominated by Netflix originals.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “The Office” (NBC, 2005-2013)

NBC

Description: “This hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers – led by deluded boss Michael Scott – at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Even though its later seasons never lived up to its groundbreaking early explorations of contemporary work culture, what The Office leaves us with are memories of television comedy at its best.” – The Atlantic (season 9)

8. “Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

What critics said: “Our true crime obsession has gotten a bit more serious, and Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries is more than ready to satisfy it.” – RogerEbert.com (season 1)

7. “Dark” (Netflix original, 2017-2020)

Netflix

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “For a show with this many plates to spin, it’s a wonder that Dark closes out on a final note that both honours the head-turning complexity of the show’s plot and lands some much-needed emotional and thematic notes.” –Consequence of Sound (season 3)

6. “Home Game” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “This docuseries profiles unique and dangerous traditional sports from around the world, as well as the communities and cultures where they thrive.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “There’s a contrasting reliance on slo-mo to elongate the drama. It’s shtick, often enough, but works remarkably well when the subject is something like Catch Fétiche, the Congo’s take on professional wrestling.” – Wall Street Journal

5. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Nickelodeon, 2005-2008)

Nickelodeon

Description: “Siblings Katara and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he’s an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “A stalwart example of allegory’s power to inform and inspire instead of merely offering escape.” – Salon (season 3)

4. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix original, 2017-2020)

Netflix

Description:“High school student Clay Jensen lands in the centre of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s tragic suicide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 33%

What critics said: “The show’s myopia isn’t surprising. If anything, the final season proves once again that teen viewers deserved better than what 13 Reasons Why offered, and if the show is remembered in a few years, it will be mostly for what it failed to do.” – Jezebel (season 4)

3. “Crazy Delicious” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “In this competition show, daring home chefs tempt the food gods with reinvented classics and fanciful feasts in their quest to win a golden apple.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 33%

What critics said: “None of this satisfies any of my appetites, but it does function as proof, should you still need it after a million other spin-offs, that this format’s goose is cooked.” – Guardian (season 1)

2. “The Order” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “The Order is one of those shows on Netflix that tends to escape notice due to scant publicity and an inability for word-of-mouth to adequately explain how good it is without sounding ridiculous talking about werewolves and secret magical organisations on a college campus.” – Den of Geek (season 2)

1. “Floor Is Lava” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “It’s even more fun to listen to their banter on the course than it is to watch them leap and climb over obstacles.” – Polygon (season 1)

