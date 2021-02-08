The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Bridgerton' to 'Firefly Lane'

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’

“Bridgerton” is once again Netflix’s most popular series of the week.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of Netflix’s daily top 10 lists.

It provides Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Visit the business section of Insider for more stories.

After being dethroned last week by “Fate: The Wynx Saga,” Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” took back the top spot on Netflix’s popularity rankings this week.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top 10 lists of its most popular titles that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “L.A.’s Finest” (Spectrum, 2018-2019)

Spectrum Originals

Description: “In this spinoff of the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise, two police detectives team up while trying to keep their stormy pasts – and differences – from interfering.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “Firefly Lane” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description:“Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 42%

What critics said: “The problem isn’t in the idea or the genre; it’s in the execution, and especially the writing.” – NPR (season one)

7. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” (Adult Swim, 2019)

Adult Swim

Description: “After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “With stunning swordfights and supernatural powers, high stakes, a lot of heart, and even a fair amount of humour, the 26-episode first season has everything you need for your next anime binge watch.” – IGN

6. “Henry Danger” (Nickelodeon, 2014-2020)

Nickelodeon

Description: “A new part-time job forces Henry Hart to balance two lives, one as a typical teenager and the other as secret superhero sidekick Kid Danger.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Cocomelon” (YouTube, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio” (Telemundo, 2017)

Telemundo

Description: “This drama follows Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera’s unlikely rise from suicidal pregnant teen and abused wife to banda superstar.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “Go Dog Go” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Netflix

Description: “Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “Fate: The Wynx Saga” (Netflix original, 2021-present)

Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Description: “Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens navigate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: “Based, improbably enough, on an Italian cartoon series, it’s surprisingly engrossing telly as showrunner Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) and the genuinely scary Burned Ones get going.” – Sydney Morning Herald (season one)

1. “Bridgerton” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Bridgerton is amusing enough and will scratch a certain thirsty itch, but its themes about love, marriage, and class aren’t quite as progressive as it would like to think.” – RogerEbert.com (season one)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.