The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' to 'Emily in Paris'

Eike Schroter/Netflix ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

Netflix has a pair of original hits this week with “Emily in Paris” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A pair of very different Netflix originals, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Emily in Paris,” dominated the streaming giant this week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

“Schitt’s Creek” is also still a hit on the service after sweeping the Emmys last month. So is Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched,” which Netflix said on Friday was its biggest new original series of the year.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix original, 2010-present)

Netflix

Description: “A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “A lot will hinge on how the changes to the filming schedule impact the bakers, but for now, viewers look to be in for another entertaining, inspiring, and tempting season of The Great British Baking Show.” – AV Club (season 11)

8. “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Fast-living comic Bert Kreischer heads to a cabin for some self-care and invites his funny friends to join his quest to cleanse his mind, body and soul.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

7. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

6. “Ratched” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “Ratched is beautiful, but it’s really bad.” – NPR (season one)

5. “Evil” (CBS, 2019-present)

CBS

Description:“A forensic psychologist partners with a Catholic priest-in-training to investigate miracles and demonic possession in this supernatural drama.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “This delightful first season has pitted poor, unprepared humans against all manner of techno-torment: hackers, misogynist social networks, deepfakes, video games your kids don’t tell you about, freaking YouTube videos.” – Entertainment Weekly (season one)

4. “The 100” (The CW, 2014-2020)

Shane Harvey/The CW

Description: “A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it’s habitable.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “There’s a new set of mysteries and stakes this season that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, and which will end, fittingly, on a full one hundred episodes.” – Forbes (season seven)

3. “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV, 2015-2020)

Netflix

Description: “Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: ‘Schitt’s Creek.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “It is safe to say that viewers satisfyingly lived, laughed and loved with their favourite TV family one last time.” – Globe and Mail (season six)

2. “Emily in Paris” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: “Understand, these are tough times and vacuous, fluff-headed, indulgent, fanciful entertainment has its place. But ‘Emily in Paris’ is pretty far from entertaining.” – Detroit News (season one)

1. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Dead doesn’t mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “‘Bly Manor’ stands as an ambitious blend of genres and arrives at its ultimate point with proper gravity. It’s not a great ghost story, it’s not a great love story, but it’s still haunting enough to hear out.” –Indiewire

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.