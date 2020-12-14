The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Big Mouth' to 'Selena: The Series'

Netflix ‘Selena: The Series’

Two new shows topped Netflix’s popularity rankings this week, including “Selena: The Series.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix’s popularity rankings saw new entries this week as opposed to “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown,” which have dominated recently. “Selena: The Series” and the fourth season of “Big Mouth” both debuted.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Every series in the top nine this week is a Netflix original.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “Hilarious high school teacher Gabriel Iglesias tries to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students at his alma mater.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “N/A

8. “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

7. “Alien Worlds” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Our recommendation of Alien Worlds basically hinges on its earthbound segments and how well-done they are. Its exoplanet segments are a mixed bag.” –Decider

6. “The Crown” (Netflix original, 2016-present)

Netflix

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “This new set of episodes continues to give us both the long run and the short, the epic and the specific, as it goes from strength to strength.” –Boston Globe (season four)

5. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

What critics said: “Anchored by a magnetic lead performance and bolstered by world-class acting, marvellous visual language, a teleplay that’s never less than gripping, and an admirable willingness to embrace contradiction and ambiguity, it’s one of the year’s best series.” – RogerEbert.com

3. “Virgin River” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “Big Mouth” (Netflix original, 2017-present)

Netflix

Description:“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

What critics said: “Despite all of these additions to the stew, Big Mouth is so confident in how it works and vibes by now, the episodes still all taste like comfort food of the highest order to fans of the show.” – Collider(season four)

1. “Selena: The Series” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Iconic Mexican-American performer Selena rises to fame as she and her family make sacrifices in order to achieve their lifelong dreams.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 30%

What critics said: “Even with some great tunes, Selena: The Series just stays far too often on the surface of what is truly a fascinating American story – and that just hits all the wrong notes.” – Deadline (season one)

