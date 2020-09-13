The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Away' to 'Sister, Sister'

Diyah Pera/Netflix Hilary Swank in ‘Away’

Netflix’s space drama “Away” is its latest hit.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix’s “Away” is the streamer’s latest original series to surge to the top of its popularity rankings, after “Lucifer” and “Cobra Kai” in recent weeks.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “The Office” (NBC, 2005-2013)

NBC

Description: “This hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers – led by deluded boss Michael Scott – at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Office has seemed lost, particularly by devoting substantial time to world-building Dwight’s beet farm, a remnant of a failed spin-off effort.” –NPR (season 9)

8. “Get Organised with The Home Edit” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Expert home organisers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorise and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “A fascinating work for a time in which, other virtues having fallen away, rootless consumption sits at the centre of American life.” – Variety (season 1)

7. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Description:“Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “The Umbrella Academy does have some senses of style and humour, which help distract from the yawning chasm of nonsense lurking in its core.” – Vulture (season 2)

6. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Chef’s Table: BBQ” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “The Emmy-nominated series delves into the juicy, smoky world of barbecue, visiting acclaimed chefs and pitmasters in the US, Australia and Mexico.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Lucifer” (Netflix original, 2016-present)

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “This season, really, is a love letter to the fans who kept the show alive and threw down over the possibility of it ending too soon. The Devil is back, baby, and he’s gonna use that mojo on you.” – Uproxx(season 5)

3. “Sister, Sister” (ABC/The WB, 1994-1999)

ABC

Description:“Separated at birth, twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell reunite after 14 years and soon move in together, blending families and personalities.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “A teen soap, largely, which also packs a wryly nostalgic kick.” – CNN (season 2)

1. “Away” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Description: “Commander Emma Green leaves behind her husband and daughter to lead an international crew of astronauts on a perilous three-year mission to Mars.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “‘Away’ is too long to recommend, but by prioritising people, the series fitfully finds relevance in examining how distance can affect relationships.” –Indiewire (season 1)

