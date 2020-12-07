The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Alien Worlds' to 'Virgin River'

Netflix ‘Virgin River’

After finally topping “The Queen’s Gambit” last week as the most popular series on Netflix, “The Crown” was dethroned by “Virgin River” this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Crown” finally topped “The Queen’s Gambit” last week after a month as Netflix’s most popular series.

This week, though, “The Crown” was dethroned by Netflix’s “Virgin River.” “The Queen’s Gambit” also moved past “The Crown” again, pushing the latter to the No. 3 slot.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which TV shows have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Alien Worlds” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Though the series has a habit of replaying some of its more elaborate CGI sequences, its rigid focus on the intertwined nature of nature remains diligent, and lends credence to its more eccentric ideas.” – Daily Beast

8. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix original, 2010-present)

Description: “A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Compared to the fullness past seasons instilled in us, however, these felt like empty calories even though the components are more or less the same, save for a couple of ingredient swaps.” – Salon (season 11)

7. “The Office” (NBC, 2005-2013)

NBC

Description: “This hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers – led by deluded boss Michael Scott – at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “There will never be anything else to come along with the exact right balance of deadpan comedy, corporate cynicism and full-blooded heart to fill the hole that The Office left behind.” – Globe and Mail (season nine)

6. “Sugar Rush Christmas” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “It’s everything you love about “Sugar Rush” – with a holly jolly holiday twist – in this Christmas-themed spin on competitive baking.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. “Cocomelon” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description:“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Boss Baby: Back in Business” (Netflix original, 2018-present)

Netflix

Description: “The Boss Baby brings his big brother Tim to the office to teach him the art of business in this animated series sprung from the hit film.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “The Crown” (Netflix original, 2016-present)

Des Willie/Netflix

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “All of this is familiar. Very painfully, infuriatingly familiar. But as ‘The Crown’ in this season shows, with a steel spine and ice in its veins, the Monarchy was built to withstand whatever onslaught comes its way.” – Indiewire (season four)

2. “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “The Queen’s Gambit is undeniably sentimental, but I would argue that it’s the various ways it holds back that makes it so effective.” – Baltimore Magazine

1. “Virgin River” (Netflix original, 2019-present)

Netflix

Description: “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.