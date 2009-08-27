Five Pieces Of Bear Meat

Here are five stocks up substantially year to date where short interest is high. Clearly they are bear meat.
Whether this means they are meat for the bears, or meat made from bears, only time will tell.
- Green Mountain Coffee (GMCR) – 33% short interest, up 134% YTD
- Sears Holding (SHLD) – 27% short interest, up 68% YTD
- AutoNation (AN) – 26% short interest, up 98% YTD
- Priceline (PCLN) – 22% short interest, up 57% YTD
- Whole Foods Market (WFMI) – 21% short interest, up 210% YTD
(Numbers are approximate, stats via Finviz)
