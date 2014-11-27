Explore Top-Shelf Booze With This Liquor Tasting Pack [44% Off]

Booze is a great gift idea for anyone old enough to drink. Choosing the right bottle, however, can be a drag. There are so many types and flavour profiles, the wrong choice could be the difference between a great gift and a forgettable one. Flaviar, a liquor sampler delivery service, can make things easier.

It’s a great way to discover and explore fine alcohol, from craft batches to well-known brands, and it’s currently available with a 44% discount.

You’ll receive a hand-sealed tasting box with five different spirits, from scotch to cognac to rum. You’ll also get access to the School of Spirits e-learning course to expand your knowledge. If you’re giving this as a gift, keep the course for yourself so you sound smarter than you are.

It’s a great idea for any aficionado or novice who wants to explore new tastes.

Get 44% off the Top Shelf Liquor Tasting Pack ($US33.99 incl. shipping)

Here’s exactly what you’ll get:

Five (5) vials of different spirits — 45ml each

Tasting notes and drinks description

Tasting pack theme description (more general, on Scotch, on Rum etc.)

The School of Spirits E-Learning Course

7 Day Email Course

Learn about Fine Spirits

Tips & Tricks on Tasting

Become a Rockstar of the Bar

Receive a Fancy Certificate

Get 44% off the Top Shelf Liquor Tasting Pack ($US33.99 incl. shipping)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.