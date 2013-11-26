The Best-Selling Used Cars In America's 20 Biggest Cities

Last week, we looked at the

best-selling car in every state, and found that the Ford F-150 is the vehicle of choice in the majority of the country.

To find out what Americans are buying in our biggest cities, we turned to used car research site iSeeCars.com.

Turns out the Ford truck is still popular, but the Honda Accord is the top choice in six of the 20 biggest urban markets.

Surprisingly, the list includes a luxury model: The BMW 3 Series is the top-seller among used cars in San Francisco, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Here’s the full list of the most popular used model in our 20 biggest cities over the past year, along with its share of the market in that city.

Atlanta, GA: Honda Accord, 3.5% Boston, MA – Manchester, NH: Honda Accord, 2.5% Chicago, IL: Chevrolet Malibu, 2.1% Cleveland-Akron, OH: Chevrolet Impala, 2.1% Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX: Ford F-150, 3% Detroit, MI: Ford Fusion, 3.2% Houston, TX: Ford F-150, 3% Los Angeles, CA: BMW 3 Series, 3% Miami-Ft Lauderdale: BMW 3 Series, 2.5% New York, NY: Honda Accord, 3.2% Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL: Honda Accord, 2% Philadelphia, PA: Honda Accord, 2.4% Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA: Toyota Camry, 1.8% San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA: BMW 3 Series, 3.9% Seattle-Tacoma, WA: Ford F-150, 1.8% Tampa-St Petersburg, FL: Honda Accord, 2% Washington, D.C.: Honda Accord, 2.8%

