From the Chicago 1s to the Bred 11s, these are the best-selling Air Jordan sneakers on eBay in the last 15 years

Focus On Sport/Contributor/Getty Images The Chicago 1s are a top seller on eBay

More than 17.2 million Michael Jordan items have been sold on eBay over the last 10 years.

Air Jordan sneakers are some of the most valuable shoes in the resale market and some of the most popular sneakers to sell on eBay.

eBay combed its North American sales data from 2004 to 2020 to find the top-selling Air Jordans that have sold on the platform.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Air Jordans are some of most iconic sneakers to come from the Nike brand.

After NBA star Michael Jordan teamed up with Nike in 1984 to launch the brand, various sneaker styles and silhouettes with the Jordan name have made their way into the annals of sneaker history.

Today, the resale market for the iconic brand is practically soaring. Rare pairs of Air Jordan sneakers have sold for as much as $US20,000 on resale marketplaces like StockX and Stadium Goods.

eBay has sold more than 17.2 million Michael Jordan items on its platform over the last 10 years and an average of 146 pieces of merchandise every hour over the last five years.

The platform said it recently saw a spike in Jordan merchandise across multiple categories following the announcement of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a documentary about Jordan, which released on April 19.

eBay combed its North American sales data from 2004 to 2020 to find the top-selling Air Jordans to sell on the platform.

The most popular Air Jordan shoe to sell on eBay was the Air Jordan Bred 11, which sold out of its pre-release drop in less than four minutes. The sneaker is also close to nearly 130% more popular than the Nike LeBron 9s, another top selling sneaker on the marketplace.

From the Black Toe 1 to the Bred 11s, here are the best-selling Air Jordans on eBay.

10. Black Toe 1

Release date: November 5, 2016

9. Chicago 1

source StockX

Release date: May 30, 2015

8. Bordeaux 7

Release date: July 18, 2015

7. Bred 1

Release date: February 24, 2018

6. Infrared 6

Release date: February 16, 2019

5. Space Jam 11

Release date: December 10, 2016

4. Concord 11

Release date: December 8, 2018

3. Cement 4

Release date: February 13, 2016

2. Royal 1

Release date: April 1, 2017

1. Bred 11

Release date: December 14, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.