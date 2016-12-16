These are the top 6 'Seinfeld' episodes of all time, according to Hulu

Love it or hate it, if you ask someone whether they like “Seinfeld,” you’re going to get an opinion.

The iconic and polarising show ran for 180 episodes and had a profound impact on TV. But to see which episodes are the biggest fan favourites, you usually have to resort to synthesizing a ranking from the “best of” lists floating around the internet and forums.

But now Hulu has decided to give us the hard numbers. The streaming service has the show’s back catalogue, and tracked which episodes were the most watched from 6/1/15 to 10/31/16.

The results probably won’t come as a huge surprise. They’re “all classics,” as my colleague Steve Kovach put it. And it’s true.

Here are the top 6 Seinfeld episodes of all time, according to Hulu, along with their descriptions:

No. 6 The Yada Yada (Season 8)

Jerry doubts his dentist’s religious conversion; Kramer and Mickey fight over a double date as Elaine undermines a couple’s chances at adoption.

No. 5 The Contest (Season 4)

Jerry challenges George, Kramer and Elaine to pool their money in a contest of self-denial. Meanwhile, an excited Elaine looks forward to her data with hunky John Kennedy, Jr.

No. 4 The Marine Biologist (Season 5)

Romance starts to blossom between George and his former college classmate Diane, after Jerry falsely tells her that George is a successful marine biologist.

No. 3 The Boyfriend (Season 3)

While performing his comedy act, Jerry meets Keith Hernandez (as himself), the former New York Mets all-star and one of Jerry’s favourite baseball players. But Jerry finds himself competing for his new pal’s time with Elaine, who has caught Keith’s eye.

No. 2 The Soup Nazi (Season 7)

A demanding soup stand chef bans Elaine from eating his wares.

No. 1 The Pitch (Season 4)

Jerry and George propose to write a television series. Newman blames Kramer for his speeding ticket; Jerry and George are offered a deal at NBC.

