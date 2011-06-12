SECRET GARDENS OF NEW YORK CITY: Hidden Retreats You Never Knew Existed

Photo: Hampton Courts

Obscured from the bustling city streets, tucked behind the doors of private New York City residences, lie one of the city’s best kept secrets: exclusive residential gardens.Usually reserved for residents, these exquisite courtyards have freshly manicured landscapes, calming water fountains and modern sculptures, among other unique features.



So forget Central Park, Gramercy Park, and Washington Square; if you really want some peace and quiet in the city this summer, check out these zen-like havens.

A contemporary private garden with Hans Van de Bovenkamp sculptures 200 EAST 66TH STREET Boasting one of the largest private gardens in New York City, Manhattan House offers a one-acre green space containing two unique Hans Van de Bovenkamp sculptures, plentiful plants, benches, and walking paths remodeled by Sasaki Associates. The luxurious garden is encased by the glass lobby entrance of the residence, providing its residents seclusion and privacy. Pricing starts at $1.15 million for one-to-five bedroom residences available in Manhattan House. An exclusive skydeck on the 48th floor 885 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 32nd and 6th

The Continental's modern 53-story, 336-unit luxury highrise has a landscaped sun terrace and deck for its residence to lounge, relax, and relish the ambiance in chic lounge chairs. Apart from basking in the sun on the building's sun terrace and skydeck on the 48th floor, residents can also dine outdoors on the building's landscaped terrace. The rental price for a studio begins at $3,295. A private water garden 33 W. 56TH STREET The Centurion and its water garden were created by Design Architect/Pei Partnership Architects with I.M. Pei. The serene water garden incorporates natural stone and granite weirs in its peaceful reflecting pool. Located in the building's lobby entrance, this elegant garden provides a calm and tranquil atmosphere set apart from the city's bustling urban environment. Available apartments range from one-to-four bedrooms with a starting price of $2.5 million. Garden with a fountain and stunning landscaping 333 EAST 102 ST. (At 1st Ave.) The luxurious Glenwood rental at Gracie Point enables its residents to escape the bustling city streets upon entering its glass doors. The Hampton Court building's interior courtyard, which features a water fountain and colourful flower garden, is completely enclosed, offering a secluded and private space for its residents. The rental pricing for a two-bedroom, two-bath is $2,895. A bi-level green space 454 W 54TH STREET

The only courtyard in the neighbourhood, Griffin Court's 8,700 square-foot green space unhinges natural beauty in an eco-friendly space. Griffin Court also includes a shaded upper level for its residents to enjoy the green space from different heights. The pricing for a one-bedroom, one-bath residence begins at $765,000. Cabanas and chaise lounges at the Hudson River Club 505 W 37TH ST This contemporary designed two-level 10,000 square foot private courtyard balances luxury living with natural beauty. Surrounded by manicured plants and benches, and equipped with cabanas, chaise lounge chairs, and an infinity reflecting pool, this tranquil oasis is an ideal refuge from the tolls of fast-paced city life. Monthly rental prices range from $1,821 for a studio, $2,533 for a one-bedroom, and $3,706 for a two-bedroom apartment. Views of Ellis Island from a manicured roof garden 70 LITTLE WEST STREET The Visionaire condominium rooftop, designed by Steven Dubner, features gorgeous views of the Hudson and Ellis Island. Additionally, the green space is eco-friendly and ideal for social gatherings, complete with a grilling station, dining area, lounge chairs, and secluded garden space for residents to enjoy. Pricing for a three-bedroom residence starts at $690,000. A plush garden with grilling station and bar in Long Island City 49TH AVENUE, LONG ISLAND CITY The Yard, L Haus' contemporary courtyard designed by Edgewater Design, features a prime green space idea for all residential needs. The Yard contains a dining area, a lounge, a secluded walking path, a grilling station, bar, and lawn area. Pricing for one-to-three bedroom residences varies from $490,000 to $1.3 million. A zen rock garden near the United Nations 234 EAST 46TH ST. Nestled behind these modern, luxury suites, there is a secluded zen garden, perfect for winding down after an exhausting day in the city. Steps away from midtown's bustling business district, this quiet space is ideal for guests looking to escape the city noise. Additionally, the residences offer a private cafe that overlooks the Zen Garden. AKA United Nations features short term rentals for approximately $9,000- $12,000 per month, depending on the season and availability. A plush downtown space by Ian Schrager 40 BOND STREET Tailored to the design of architect Ian Schrager, this plush green space built by BDB Landscape Design Build, contains imported trees and plants in a relaxing private courtyard. A tranquil setting fit for the business of city life, this calm garden is located in the rear courtyard of the residential complex. An expansive private ecological park on Roosevelt Island 888 MAIN STREET, ROOSEVELT ISLAND This unique eco-friendly residential complex, located on Roosevelt Island, boasts its own exclusive park, courtyard, terrace, pool, and tennis court. Perfect for taking in the fresh air of the great outdoors and viewing the city waterfront, this residence masterfully balances modern design with expansive green space. Monthly rental prices start at $5,100 for a three-bedroom. A two-acre retreat on the Upper West Side 30 WEST 60TH/ 345 WEST 58TH Ideally positioned adjacent to Lincoln centre, Central Park, and Columbus Circle, this exclusive two acre garden is a hidden city gem. Filled with beautiful flowers and shrubs, this private garden provides a quiet and relaxing ambiance set apart from the buzzing sounds of New York City. A Tribeca garden with a sculpture by Clement Meadmore 400 CHAMBERS STREET This extraordinary garden, adjacent to the complex's main lobby, contains a unique sculpture designed by Clement Meadmore. The garden offers a peaceful arena for sitting, taking a walk, and relishing the great outdoors. The building also has a roofdeck, complete with a grilling area, green space, lounge chairs, and tables perfect for social gatherings and rest and relaxation after a busy week. Pricing for a spacious one-bedroom, one-bath starts at $4095. For more details, see here. Prefer beaches to gardens? Check out the most colourful beaches in the world >

