Top Russian Economic Official Says Country Will Keep Selling US Debt

Gregory White

Russia plans to keep selling its holdings of U.S. government debt, according to presidential economic advisor Arkady Dvorkovich. 

On whether or not treasuries remained a good investment, Dvorkovich told the Wall Street Journal, “On an absolute basis, yes. On a relative basis, compared to other investments, of course not.”

Russia has cut their position in U.S. debt substantially since late last year, down from $176.3 billion in October of 2010 to $125.4 billion, according to the WSJ.

