The Top 8 Restaurants In America, According To OpenTable

Lovers of fine dining, rejoice.

OpenTable recently announced its list of the Best Restaurants in America, based on more than 5 million reviews submitted by OpenTable users.

The restaurant booking site evaluated over 20,000 restaurants across the US, and awarded the top spot to SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.