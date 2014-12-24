The Top 8 Restaurants In America, According To OpenTable

Lovers of fine dining, rejoice.
OpenTable recently announced its list of the Best Restaurants in America, based on more than 5 million reviews submitted by OpenTable users.
The restaurant booking site evaluated over 20,000 restaurants across the US, and awarded the top spot to SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
5594 W Wild Horse Pass Blvd, Chandler, AZ, 85226
Kai, meaning 'seed' in the Pima language, reflects its Native American heritage in its menu, which incorporates local ingredients historically used by the Pima and Maricopa tribes. Dishes include barbacoa Navajo churro sheep and grilled tenderloin of tribal buffalo.
2173 Massachusetts 28, Chatham, MA 02633
Between nautical decorations, hand-blown glass chandeliers, and eight-foot windows looking out to the bay, guests are fully immersed in the Cape Cod aesthetic at Twenty Eight Atlantic. Take in the view while enjoying butter braised lobster, Atlantic halibut, or wine-poached beef tenderloin.
764 Montezuma Road, Dillon, CO 80435
Take a break from the slopes at this cozy bed and breakfast, where visitors can enjoy a glass of wine at sunset or dessert by the fire. There's also a four-course tasting menu that rotates seasonally.
100 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
This farm-to-table restaurant is known for its exquisite food and wine pairings. The six-course tasting menu includes dishes such as pan-seared sablefish and curry roasted delicata squash expertly matched with complementary wines.
3455 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
This restaurant offers seasonal tasting menus that all follow the Japanese style of
kaiseki, which means multiple-course. Many of the vegetables are grown on-site, in their own organic garden.
2000 Fearrington Village Center, Fearrington Village, NC 27312
Diners can sit by the fire or gaze out onto the property's gardens and pastures while enjoying one of Chef Colin Bedford's carefully prepared dishes, such as maple glazed foie gras or butter poached lobster.
23 Commerce Street, New York, NY 10014
In this intimate venue, each piece of sushi is hand-crafted from only the freshest ingredients by Chef Daisuke Nakazawa. His 20-course tasting menu is more than just a meal -- it's an experience.
503 Hwy 17 N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
True to its name, SeaBlue offers a range seafood choices including oysters, crab cakes, and their famous shrimp and grits. Diners are sure to find the perfect wine pairing, with over 500 bottles to choose from.
