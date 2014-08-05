These Will Be The Top Restaurant Chains In 2020

The U.S. restaurant market will no longer be dominated by burger chains within the next six years, according to a research note by analysts at Janney Capital Markets.

Burger chains currently account for three of the top five U.S. restaurant outlets by sales.

McDonald’s takes the No. 1 slot with $US35.9 billion in sales in 2013, followed by Subway ($12.7 billion), Starbucks ($11.7 billion), Wendy’s ($8.8 billion), and Burger King ($8.5 billion).

In six years, Wendy’s and Burger King will slide down to the No. 6 and No. 8 positions, respectively, according to the analysts’ predictions. McDonald’s is expected to maintain its top spot with $US43.8 billion in sales, followed by Starbucks ($18.8 billion), Subway ($18.4 billion), Dunkin’ Doughnuts ($11.6 billion), and Chick-fil-A ($10.8 billion).

The graph below shows Janney’s full predictions for 2020.

