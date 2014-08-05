These Will Be The Top Restaurant Chains In 2020

Hayley Peterson
Burger american flagShutterstock

The U.S. restaurant market will no longer be dominated by burger chains within the next six years, according to a research note by analysts at Janney Capital Markets.

Burger chains currently account for three of the top five U.S. restaurant outlets by sales.

McDonald’s takes the No. 1 slot with $US35.9 billion in sales in 2013, followed by Subway ($12.7 billion), Starbucks ($11.7 billion), Wendy’s ($8.8 billion), and Burger King ($8.5 billion).

In six years, Wendy’s and Burger King will slide down to the No. 6 and No. 8 positions, respectively, according to the analysts’ predictions. McDonald’s is expected to maintain its top spot with $US43.8 billion in sales, followed by Starbucks ($18.8 billion), Subway ($18.4 billion), Dunkin’ Doughnuts ($11.6 billion), and Chick-fil-A ($10.8 billion).

The graph below shows Janney’s full predictions for 2020.

