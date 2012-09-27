Lobbyist Says Israel Should Create A 'False Flag' To Start A War With Iran

Patrick Clawson

Photo: YouTube/PlanetEarthAwakens01

Israel is conducting massive “snap-training” exercises.The U.S. is doing unprecedented naval mine clearing evolutions.



Iran is launching anti-ship missiles and submarines.

Now is the time that a small provocation could lead to a full-blown war.

And Patrick Clawson, Director of Research at Washington Institute Of Near East Policy (WINEP), has suggested that someone should fabricate that small provocation.

Speaking at the WINEP policy forum luncheon on “How to Build US-Israeli Coordination on Preventing an Iranian Nuclear Breakout,” Clawson (ironically) said that “if, in fact, the Iranians aren’t going to compromise, it would be best if someone else started the war.”

Before that Clawson listed all the conflicts in which the U.S. didn’t become involved until they were attacked, emphasising that a false flag was needed each time for conflict to be initiated.

Here’s more from Clawson:

One can combine other means of pressure with sanctions. I mentioned that explosion on August 17th. We could step up the pressure. I mean look people, Iranian submarines periodically go down, some day one of them might not come up, who would know why? We can do a variety of things if we wish to increase the pressure… We are in the game of using covert means against the Iranians. We could get nastier.

WINEP is a “key organisation in the Israel lobby” that was founded in 1985 by leading members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to “provide a seemingly ‘objective’ research organisation to provide consistently ‘pro-Israel’ analysis and commentary,” according to Harvard professor of International Affairs Steven M. Walt (h/t Firedoglake).

Former AIPAC staffer MJ Rosenberg was reportedly in the room when WINEP was founded and described the organisation as “an AIPAC controlled think-tank that would disseminate the AIPAC line but in a way that would disguise its connections.”

Clawson didn’t disguise much. Here’s the video:



