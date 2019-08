Sen. Lindsey Graham still has hopes for the country and republican party, despite the whirlwind of the 2016 election.

Editors Note: We spoke with Sen. Lindsey Graham prior to the election. The interview was embargoed until after the election.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Allan Smith.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.