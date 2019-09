What do people routinely ask the Google Gods?

Here are the top Google autocompletes for “Who?” “What?” “When?” “Where?” “Why” and “How?”

Who…unfollowed me?

What…is Bitcoin?

When…is Easter?

Where…am I?

Why…is the sky blue?

How…to tie a tie?

