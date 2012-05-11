REVEALED: Here's What People Actually Buy From SkyMall

Photo: BushLeagueTV on flickr

Those ridiculous catalogues stuffed in the back of every airline seat, which advertise Harry Potter wands, hair-restoring helmets and super ketchup, are actually a serious business.SkyMall is thought to exceed $100 million in annual sales, including its online business.



So what do people actually buy from the catalogue?

We got in touch with the company for a list of the top sellers in the current issue.

#10 Cast Iron Giraffe Paper Holder 'Paper towel in the kitchen? Toilet tissue in the bathroom? This giraffe keeps what you need at hand.' This little fellow retails for $29.95. #9 Posture Corrective Brace 'This over-the-shoulder support gently holds shoulder and back in a healthier position. Individuals with osteoporosis and postural disturbances will find our Posture Corrective Brace to be especially beneficial in helping you stand straight.' This device costs $39.99. #8 Campus Letter Art Photos 'We traveled to hundreds of colleges and universities and took photos. Each picture represents a letter and underneath each image is a caption indicating where on campus the photo was taken. For example, the 'M' in the Alabama photo shown was taken from Bryant-Denny Stadium.' This college memorabilia costs $49.99 to $79.99. #7 Dermatend Original 'Dermatend is a breakthrough all-natural mole, wart and skin tag remover that's safe to use in the privacy of your own home. Unlike surgery, you won't be left with unsightly scars or a large doctor bill. And best of all, it's guaranteed!' This miracle cure sells for $39.99. #6 Indoor/outdoor Dog Bed Large 'Use this elevated dog bed to give your pet a welcome alternative to napping on the cold floor or hard cement patio.' This pet accessory sells for $27.99. #5 Faux Suede Sofa Protector 'Soft, suede-like cover protects sofa upholstery from spills and pet hair.' This furniture accessory retails for $49.99. #4 Bunion Regulator 'You can say good night to bunions! Slip on our nighttime Bunion Regulator before you go to bed and, while you sleep, tight tendons and toe muscles stretch. ' This podiatrical device costs $17.99. #3 Skyrest Travel Pillow 'This person is able to sleep comfortably in any Seat! Can you say the same? Probably not, unless you have SkyRest.' This pillow costs $29.95. #2 Vista Stair Treads 'Enjoy pure cotton comfort with a nonslip backing for safety.' This staircase accessory costs $29.98 for a set of 4. #1 Releaf Neck Rest—The top seller right now and also the top seller of all time! 'The lightweight and compact Releaf Neck Rest allows for easy travel as compared to a bulky neck pillow, while offering greater all-around support for your head.' This pillow sells for $19.99. Waste of money? Check out 15 Smarter Things You Can Do With $100 >

