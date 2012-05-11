REVEALED: Here's What People Actually Buy From SkyMall

Photo: BushLeagueTV on flickr
Those ridiculous catalogues stuffed in the back of every airline seat, which advertise Harry Potter wands, hair-restoring helmets and super ketchup, are actually a serious business.SkyMall is thought to exceed $100 million in annual sales, including its online business.
So what do people actually buy from the catalogue?
We got in touch with the company for a list of the top sellers in the current issue.
'Paper towel in the kitchen? Toilet tissue in the bathroom? This giraffe keeps what you need at hand.'
This little fellow retails for $29.95.
'This over-the-shoulder support gently holds shoulder and back in a healthier position. Individuals with osteoporosis and postural disturbances will find our Posture Corrective Brace to be especially beneficial in helping you stand straight.'
This device costs $39.99.
'We traveled to hundreds of colleges and universities and took photos. Each picture represents a letter and underneath each image is a caption indicating where on campus the photo was taken. For example, the 'M' in the Alabama photo shown was taken from Bryant-Denny Stadium.'
This college memorabilia costs $49.99 to $79.99.
'Dermatend is a breakthrough all-natural mole, wart and skin tag remover that's safe to use in the privacy of your own home. Unlike surgery, you won't be left with unsightly scars or a large doctor bill. And best of all, it's guaranteed!'
This miracle cure sells for $39.99.
'Use this elevated dog bed to give your pet a welcome alternative to napping on the cold floor or hard cement patio.'
This pet accessory sells for $27.99.
'Soft, suede-like cover protects sofa upholstery from spills and pet hair.'
This furniture accessory retails for $49.99.
'You can say good night to bunions! Slip on our nighttime Bunion Regulator before you go to bed and, while you sleep, tight tendons and toe muscles stretch. '
This podiatrical device costs $17.99.
'This person is able to sleep comfortably in any Seat! Can you say the same? Probably not, unless you have SkyRest.'
This pillow costs $29.95.
'Enjoy pure cotton comfort with a nonslip backing for safety.'
This staircase accessory costs $29.98 for a set of 4.
'The lightweight and compact Releaf Neck Rest allows for easy travel as compared to a bulky neck pillow, while offering greater all-around support for your head.'
This pillow sells for $19.99.
